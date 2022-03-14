Doron Frenkel

Driivz CEO and Founder
Four key requirements for optimising EV fleet management
Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and CEO of HICX, the leading supplier experience management solution for the Global 5000. Costas founded HICX in 2012 in order to address
Paolo Cappello, General Manager at Air-Connected Mobility Contributing Posts:
Frank Stoecker is CEO and co-founder of EMnify. A
Andrew Tavener, Head of Marketing, Descartes UK. Andrew has over twenty
It is possible that petrol
UK new car registrations rose
The shortage of drivers in
Aviva and Zego have today
What was once “nice to
Speaking to the BBC, Richard
A common misconception about the
The DVSA insisted a list of operators
Over the past few years
Lorries bringing goods into Britain
Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS
Tel: 01772 585111
Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing