Daan de Cloe, chief technology officer and co-founder of AutoFill Technologies

Daan de Cloe is a seasoned entrepreneur with a strong technical background and product development expertise in the global automotive and high-tech industry. As the former Managing Director of TNO Automotive (Center for Applied Scientific Research), he was responsible for the development and implementation of advanced software solutions to enable automated and autonomous driving. Daan is one of the co-founders of AutoFill, focusing on the implementation of computer vision and machine learning for automated object inspection.

Contributing Posts:

