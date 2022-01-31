Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and CEO of HICX, the leading supplier experience management solution for the Global 5000. Costas founded HICX in 2012 in order to address the challenges of bad supplier data in the enterprise and has worked with companies such as Mondelez, Lenovo, Baker Hughes, Orkla, BAE Systems, EDF Energy and more to deliver world-class supplier management built on rock-solid supplier data.

Costas holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Imperial College London and is a regular speaker and contributor on the importance of data as a foundation for digital transformation in business.

Contributing Posts:

A fresh perspective on supplier relationships