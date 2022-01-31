VodaFone
Headline News

Costas Xyloyiannis

Monday, January 31, 2022 - 07:50
No Comments
708 Views
Expert Bio

Costas XyloyiannisCostas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and CEO of HICX, the leading supplier experience management solution for the Global 5000.  Costas founded HICX in 2012 in order to address the challenges of bad supplier data in the enterprise and has worked with companies such as Mondelez, Lenovo, Baker Hughes, Orkla, BAE Systems, EDF Energy and more to deliver world-class supplier management built on rock-solid supplier data.

Costas holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Imperial College London and is a regular speaker and contributor on the importance of data as a foundation for digital transformation in business.

Contributing Posts:

A fresh perspective on supplier relationships

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Stuart Walker

Dec 07, 2021Comments off

Stuart joined Airlabs in 2020 from European transport operator Arriva as the Head of Product Marketing with a focus on delivering in-vehicle clean air solutions that help

Tanya Sinclair

Tanya Sinclair, Policy Director UK & Ireland, ChargePoint. Tanya

Nov 29, 2021

Rob Wright

Rob Wright is a multi award-winning executive director at

Nov 25, 2021

Alison Bell

Alison Bell has been the Marketing Director at Venson for over

Nov 24, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021234,762 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021144,816 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019108,624 Views

    SRCL Group implements telemati...

    Specialist healthcare services company SRCL

    Feb 13, 201568,928 Views

    Think we have it tough? Try th...

    By Javad Mahmood, Managing Director

    Apr 23, 201464,740 Views
    Hot Topics
    IVECO Daily 3.5t Panel Vans

    Contract hire now available ac...

    IVECO UK welcomes the introduction

    Jan 31, 2022
    Renault Trucks Master Red EDITION

    Renault Trucks extends LCV ran...

    Renault Trucks is excited to

    Jan 31, 2022
    M20 Operation Brock

    Relocation of Operation Brock ...

    The barrier, which can be

    Jan 31, 2022

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    Jan 31, 2022
    Handshake

    A fresh perspective on supplie...

    As 2022 gets off to

    Jan 31, 2022

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing