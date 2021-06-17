Andrew Tavener, Head of Marketing, Descartes UK
Overcoming driver shortages by improving delivery efficiency
Matt Dillon, Head of Commercial Vehicles at vehicle leasing experts LeasePlan UK Contributing Posts: What is the future for electric vans?
Ethan Sorrelgreen, chief product officer at road-intelligence company CARMERA. Contributing
Sam Rucker is an industry expert and content creator
Alain Costa, Head of Fleet Europe at ChargePoint Contributing
A common misconception about the
Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group
The festive season is a
Speed cameras are a common
Rivington Business Centre
Park Hall, Park Hall Road
Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP
Tel: 01772 585111
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing