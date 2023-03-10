Alois Kliner is VP Automotive & IoT Manufacturing at Utimaco. As a global executive with a background in Semiconductors, Software + Services and Cybersecurity, he has led multidisciplinary teams in Germany, The Netherlands and Taiwan and achieved leading market positions in the fields of Automotive Connectivity, eSIM, Smart ID Cards and Mobile Payments. Alois holds a Diploma for Electronics and Communication Engineering from TU Graz.

Prior to joining Utimaco, Alois worked at Philips, NXP and Giesecke + Devrient in various executive management roles.

Contributing Posts:

Automotive security and software-defined vehicles