Alison Bell has been the Marketing Director at Venson for over 14 years. Alison has thorough knowledge of the fleet management industry and all aspects of planning and executing marketing strategies in this field to help raise brand presence, support new business generation and deliver sustainable growth for the business. Prior to working at Venson, Alison held a number of full-time and consultancy marketing roles, developing marketing strategies for UK and European territories.

Contributing Posts:

Understanding the impact of today’s EV financial incentives