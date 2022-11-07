VodaFone
Headline News

COP27

We don’t need to scrap vehicles as we move to clean-air mobility

Monday, November 7, 2022 - 09:17
No Comments
2,616 Views
COP27, Environment News, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Comment from David Lorenz, CEO, Lunaz: “COP27 will highlight the need to act with a more sustainable mindset, especially with transportation and mobility. When you look at the COP27 coverage, new regulations and potential solutions being offered, I urge you, wherever you are, whatever area in the [automotive] industry you work in, to look at ways that we can reduce the actual raw materials for these new transport solutions being offered. The more raw materials, the more carbon we use, the less likely we are to recover from the environmental impact we’ve caused to-date by scrapping previously manufactured cars, trucks and other fleet vehicles.

David Lorenz – Founder, David Beckham Investor

“This year’s COP27 summit marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It goes to show that the need for greener, and better, solutions have been a pressing issue for a long time and will become more crucial in the (near) future. Planning for the future is great, but there is an urgent need for implementation now that we simply cannot afford to postpone any longer. Why wait to manufacture brand new systems? Why not reuse what we have already and swap out their fossil fuelled engines with cleaner, zero-emission electric powertrains, right now?

“I believe that the most sustainable vehicle is the one that already exists, which is then upcycled to run on electric power. In fact, it’s our vision at Lunaz, focusing on upcycling vehicles to plot a more sustainable path to a decarbonised future. We launched the Upcycled Electric Vehicle (UEV) programme within our Lunaz Applied Technologies arm a few years ago as a direct response. Starting with a bin lorry, we remanufacture it to remove the diesel engine, swapping to a more environmentally-friendly Lunaz electric powertrain, and at the same time upgrade the cabin to be safer and more ergonomic for the driver.

“If we can upcycle bin lorries, imagine what other transportation methods could benefit from this ethos? The remanufactured and upgraded refuse trucks we’ve started with [Lunaz plans to create more UEVs under different platforms] harness the power of upcycling as they are cleaner, cheaper, and better equipped than an all-new battery electric alternative could ever be. When we hired an independent audit, our upcycled refuse truck was proven to save more than 80 per cent of the embedded carbon compared to manufacturing from scratch.

“We’re very happy to contribute one element of such a vast infrastructure [which is the waste management infrastructure] and demonstrate how much it helps local authorities and fleet operators in their goals towards reaching net-zero emissions.”

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Overworking causes van drivers to experience ...

Nov 08, 2022No Comments

The UK’s van drivers are at risk of burnout with half experiencing mental health issues in the last year, according to a study by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles*.

eStar Truck and Van add tac...

eStar Truck & Van marked its second anniversary as

Nov 08, 2022

Eco fleet-tech business tak...

Lightfoot, the trail-blazing, in-cab coaching, rewards, and progressive telematics platform for

Nov 08, 2022

Qualcomm and Renault Group ...

Renault Group and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced today that

Nov 08, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Acklea introduces UK’s first...

    Traffic management vehicle specialist Acklea

    Nov 01, 20226,354 Views

    Alert Vest – connected tinyM...

    When former Scania intrapreneur Jonas

    Nov 02, 20225,262 Views

    UK’s fastest public charger ...

    Available to the UK public

    Oct 31, 20224,086 Views

    Wrightbus secures £26 million...

    UK Export Finance (UKEF) is

    Nov 02, 20223,996 Views

    TP Niven puts total trust in M...

    Transport and storage specialist TP

    Nov 03, 20223,792 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202184,912 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202277,034 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202165,664 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202262,466 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202157,018 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing