Headline News

Environment News

EV van charging

Green fleet aspirations now a higher priority than safety and cost savings

Thursday, May 5, 2022 - 11:23
No Comments
954 Views
Environment News, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Vehicle Emissions

Sustainability and carbon reduction is now the number one business priority for almost half of UK commercial fleets (45 per cent), according to new research from mobility solutions specialists Bridgestone and Webfleet Solutions.

The need to decarbonise topped both the digital transformation of fleet processes (cited by 42 per cent of decision-makers) and driver safety (37 per cent), with the same number prioritising cost reduction.

Despite their net zero commitment, however, the study among 300 fleet decision-makers revealed they believe it will be more than eight years before their fleets are fully carbon neutral – 7.5 years for HGV operators and 8.7 years for van fleets.

Forty-three per cent of HGV operators plan to invest in alternative fuel vehicles over the next 12 months, while 36 per cent of van fleets plan to introduce electric vehicles (EVs). Almost two in five fleets (39 per cent) will purchase energy efficient tyres.

Andrea Manenti

Andrea Manenti

“These findings embody the generation-defining zeitgeist of climate change, with the road transport industry at the very epicentre of our collective efforts to secure a more sustainable future,” said Andrea Manenti, Vice President North Region, Bridgestone EMIA.

“Strategic action is being spurred not only by regulation, but by increasing recognition that the cost of buying, operating and maintaining EVs – their total cost of ownership (TCO) – is now typically lower than for fossil-fuelled equivalents.”

Alongside the business impetus to decarbonise, decision-makers harbour strong personal motivations, with 61 per cent wanting to protect their health, that of their family and the next generation.

To accelerate the transition, three in five (60 per cent) have called for greater financial support and guidance from government.

“Decarbonising a vehicle fleet and making the electric transition can represent a significant change management undertaking,” added Beverley Wise, Regional Director UK and Ireland, Webfleet Solutions.

“Ultra-low emission vehicle (ULEV) adoption is being incentivised with a range of measures, including a two-year extension to the plug-in van and truck grants announced in the Spring Budget – but operators clearly feel more must be done.

“As government seeks to meet this challenge, the ecosystems of advice, shared knowledge and guidance – from support and consultancy groups to online resources, dedicated forums and events – will continue to grow.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Car Manufacturing

April new car market declines

May 05, 2022No Comments

UK new car registrations fell by -15.8% to 119,167 units in April, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Despite

Actros L

Ultra-quiet Actros L makes ...

Mercedes-Benz Trucks made a triumphant return to the haulage

May 05, 2022
M3 Motorway

ORR beefs up scrutiny of Na...

National Highways must provide high quality, detailed plans for

May 05, 2022
Noise camera

New trial to banish loud en...

A search for Britain’s noisiest streets has been launched

May 04, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Electric Car Fleets

    Car makers treble battery rang...

    Massive investment by car makers

    Apr 27, 20225,190 Views
    Green Logistics

    Fleet Managers: It’s time to...

    If you’re a carrier or

    May 03, 20223,858 Views
    Helios electric bus charging station

    Public transport, the underrat...

    I recently came across a

    Apr 28, 20223,534 Views
    Volta Zero 7.5 and 12 tonne trucks

    Volta Trucks reveals its full-...

    Volta Trucks, the leading and

    Apr 27, 20223,516 Views
    MOT

    Government proposal to reduce ...

    MoTs could be required every

    Apr 28, 20223,306 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021241,878 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202166,468 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202140,554 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202232,274 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202127,882 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing