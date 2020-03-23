Headline News

TfL suspends all road user charging schemes

Monday, March 23, 2020 - 09:08
No Comments
468 Views
Congestion Charge, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Ultra Low Emission Zone

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has asked TfL to make this change to ensure London’s critical workers are able to travel round London in the way that best suits them.

TfL

Transport for London has today (20 March) announced that all road user charging schemes in the capital will be temporarily suspended. This will come into effect so that none of the charges are in operation from Monday 23 March until further notice.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has asked for this move to ensure London’s critical workers, particularly those in the NHS, are able to travel round London as easily as possible during this national emergency. It also supports the supply chain, the effort to keep supermarkets fully stocked and the city’s continued operation.

Government advice is that people need to limit social contact and travel should only be undertaken if absolutely necessary. The roads need to be kept clear for the emergency services and critical workers who need to get around by car. Drivers are asked to consider the wider implications when thinking about using their vehicles.

To keep the public transport network running TfL has reduced the number of stations open and are ensuring they are appropriately staffed.

For some critical workers, in the current circumstances, driving to work will be the simplest option, which is why the charges have been lifted.

To further support vital hospital staff getting into work during these challenging times, NHS workers will be given a code that waives the 24 hour access fee for Santander Cycles, meaning any journey under 30 minutes is free. In addition to free access, docking stations near hospitals are being prioritised to ensure there is a regular supply of bikes for medical staff to use.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really have to. London’s roads should now only be used for essential journeys. To help our critical workers get to work and for essential deliveries to take place, I have instructed TfL to temporarily suspend the Congestion Charge, ULEZ and Low Emission Zone from Monday.

“This is not an invitation to take to your cars. To save lives we need the roads clear for ambulances, doctors, nurses and other critical workers. This is an unprecedented time and I know Londoners are doing everything they can to look after each other. I continue to urge all Londoners to follow the advice of public health authorities and not leave their homes unless it is absolutely essential.”

Paul Cowperthwaite, TfL’s General Manager of Road User Charging, said: “What we are seeing through this crisis is that London’s critical workforce is wider than just the core emergency services. Emergency services workers are absolutely fundamental to our response, but supermarket workers, utilities engineers, refuse collectors, and many more, also need to be able to travel to keep the city functioning. This is why we have temporarily suspended road user charging in the capital.”

 

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

CoMoUK

Scottish car club membership more than double...

Mar 23, 2020No Comments

More than 25,000 people are now part of pay-per-drive car clubs in Scotland with memberships more than doubling in the last three years, a report released today

Total Lubrifiants

Total Lubrifiants unveils i...

New colors, new labels and a more ergonomic design:

Mar 23, 2020
Transport2

Transport2 offers critical ...

Transport2, the market-leading provider of transport management services behind

Mar 23, 2020
Daimler

Daimler Trucks & Buses...

Mercedes-Benz trucks, FUSO and Daimler Buses are doing everything

Mar 23, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201417,040 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201916,404 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201816,374 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201416,194 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,090 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage