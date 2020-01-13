Headline News
Fraikin keep AO on the road (January 14, 2020 10:18 am)
The cost of stolen vehicles and equipment (January 14, 2020 10:07 am)
Menzies Distribution expands its zero-emissions fleet (January 13, 2020 11:22 am)
Dakar Rally: Two IVECOS among the top 10 trucks (January 13, 2020 10:24 am)
Road safety: what’s ahead in 2020? (January 13, 2020 10:10 am)

£21m for air quality improvements in Cardiff

Monday, January 13, 2020 - 10:59
No Comments
1,470 Views
Air Quality, Environment News, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

In February 2018, the Welsh Government instructed Cardiff Council to undertake a feasibility study to identify measures to address illegal nitrogen dioxide exceedances in the shortest possible time.

Air QualityIn June 2019, Cardiff Council submitted its final Plan. It proposed a package of measures including:

  • a bus retrofitting programme to lower emissions,
  • taxi mitigation measures,
  • city centre transport improvements and;
  • an active travel package making it easier for people to walk and cycle in the city centre.

An Independent Review Panel, appointed by the Welsh Government, assessed the Plan and recommended it be accepted, albeit with a few caveats.

Cardiff Council was asked to provide further clarity their identified package of measures was the route most likely to achieve compliance in the soonest time possible. This included a request for further evidence to justify why a charging Clean Air Zone was not a suitable option.

After full consideration and advice from the Independent Review Panel, the Minister has accepted the revised final plan. The Minister confirmed she is content Cardiff’s preferred option of non-charging measures is likely to achieve the legal requirement and deliver a marked and sustained reduction in emissions. The scheme will also provide further benefits more widely across the city centre.

Following approval of the Plan the Welsh Government will award Cardiff Council £21m to implement the air quality improvement measures included in it.

The Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said: “Improving air quality across Wales is a Welsh Government priority.  I am grateful to Cardiff Council for all of the work they have undertaken during this process and their clear commitment and dedication to delivering a solution to support air quality benefits for the city.

“We will shortly confirm a funding award to meet the costs of the preferred option and will continue to work closely with Cardiff Council on the programme of activity to ensure urgent compliance with nitrogen dioxide limit values.”

Cardiff County Cllr Caro Wild, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport, added: “This is very welcome news indeed and will enable us to get to work improving air quality in the city centre, especially around Castle Street, which surveys show was most likely to breach EU pollution limits by 2021. Everyone living, working and visiting Cardiff has the right to breathe in clean air and this grant will allow us to put in place measures which will reduce pollution.

“Our team has worked hand in glove with Welsh Government to arrive at solutions we know will work quickly here in Cardiff. I want to thank Welsh Government for their input, it shows what can be done when cities and government work closely together to benefit citizens. We have stolen a march on most other major regional cities who are still developing their clean air plans.

“Air pollution on Castle Street is the symptom of a wider problem which extends far beyond this stretch of road. We may be within legal limits across the city, but the cleaner we can make the air the better it will be for everyone. Next week we will publish a 10-year vision for transport which will build on this announcement, delivering a greener city for residents and future generations.”

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

R&D investment

Radical rethink of R&D investment requir...

Jan 15, 2020No Comments

Continued disruption, restructuring and re-shaping of the automotive industry will be required to make increasing levels of R&D investment affordable whilst simultaneously representing a major growth opportunity

The importance of fleet man...

Fleet management software is essential for running a car

Jan 15, 2020
Autorola

Hybrid and EV used prices r...

Prices of used hybrids and electric cars reached a

Jan 14, 2020
Motor Ombudsman

The Motor Ombudsman is a ke...

The Motor Ombudsman online Knowledge Base, the information tool

Jan 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201520,166 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201919,374 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201918,666 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201818,000 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201817,892 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage