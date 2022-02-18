VodaFone
ZipCharge accelerate growth plans

Friday, February 18, 2022 - 00:01
ZipCharge, the portable EV charging expert, has today announced the appointment of global growth and investment specialists Mouve and Co. This major milestone is a key step towards ZipCharge’s mission to democratise the ownership of electric vehicles mass producing its first product, the Go, the revolutionary portable EV charger that allows anyone to charge their electric vehicles anywhere they park.

Mouve and Co. is a renowned leader in advising rapidly growing start-ups in the sustainability and mobility sectors on capital raises and growth strategies. It works closely with global automotive manufacturers and suppliers and will be able to assist ZipCharge with strategic alliances. Mouve will also explore opportunities for ZipCharge to play a role in the entire smart energy value chain and power management. The company is led by Jean-Francois Tremblay and Dr Rainer Scholz, who bring decades of experience from global leadership and advisory roles in the automotive and technology sectors.

Jonathan Carrier, ZipCharge co-founder “Our mission it to make EV ownership accessible for all, removing all barriers for owners transitioning to electric vehicles. This appointment is a key component of ZipCharge’s growth strategy as we rapidly move towards the on-sale date of the game-changing Go portable charger. It also boosts our ambitious plans to develop new products that will help transform the EV ecosystem, making electric vehicle ownership a possibility for everyone.

“Mouve and its leadership team understand the challenges and opportunities of realising growth in the fast-evolving automotive industry and the shift to electrification and mobility. The team’s guidance and contribution as long-term advisors will be an essential building block in firmly establishing ZipCharge as a leader in the field of EV charging and smart energy management”

Jean-Francois Tremblay, Mouve and Co. co-founder “ZipCharge is a terrific business with a transformative product and a huge opportunity both for growth and to help more people be able to own and use electric vehicles. We are looking forward to helping support its growth strategy through investment and establishing what we know will be a hugely successful long-term partnership.”

The lightweight ZipCharge Go power bank is the size of a compact wheeled suitcase which can be charged at home or elsewhere using a standard domestic plug. Using the retractable handle, users then wheel it to wherever they’ve parked their EV and plug it into the charging port ZipCharge Go provides up to 20 miles (32km) of range, providing sufficient range for the average daily commute (in UK/EU), in a little over 30 mins.

Like Peloton and other hardware pioneers, ZipCharge will offer its hardware-as-a-service. Chargers will be available to purchase outright or on subscription for as little as £49 (€57) a month.

