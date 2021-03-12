Headline News

Thieves making £200 a time stealing car charging cables

Friday, March 12, 2021 - 09:26
No Comments
450 Views
Electric Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

With the UK set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, the future of the motor trade industry really is electric, but that’s leading to a new type of crime – the theft of car charging cables.

charging cablesWith this metal theft on the increase, a trusted waste disposal company asks: Can you leave your expensive new car to charge outside without someone making off with the cable?

Rubbish removal company Divert.co.uk say that you shouldn’t leave your electric charging cable outside your home, as scrap metal thieves have labelled them as must-have items.

“Car chargers are particularly appealing to thieves because they can be sold for up to £200 and they are selling them everywhere, eBay, Facebook, and to dodgy scrap dealers,” says company spokesman Mark Hall. “And they can be pretty costly and inconvenient for you to replace, so it’s best to keep it locked away from the crooks.”

Easy money for organised thieves

Unfortunately, metal theft is nothing new – and it seems that every new technological development brings with it a new type of crime.

While we are used to the copper in telephone cables and lead from church roofs being targeted by organised thieves, the metal in electric car chargers is becoming increasingly sought after by thieves looking to make quick money.

“With more people going green and choosing electric cars over petrol and diesel, there are more charging cables available for thieves to target,” says Divert.co.uk spokesman Mark Hall.

At the start of 2021, there are over 300,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on the road in the UK**, and plug-in cars accounted for one in ten of all cars sold in the UK in 2020.***

Although many electric vehicles have systems in place that lock the charger into position, allowing the owners to leave the car charging securely overnight or while they are shopping, these security measures aren’t always fool-proof.

Tesla owners have noticed this winter that the locking mechanism wouldn’t work due to the freezing weather, causing cables to become detached from their vehicles which made them easier to steal – which prompted the automakers to release a ‘cold weather improvements’ software update to counteract the problem.****

Hall: “This just goes to show that even the top-of-the-range models are still having teething problems with chargers, leaving them vulnerable to being stolen.

“And at £200 a pop, running off with a cable is easy money for any thief looking to strike it rich.”

What can you do to protect your electric car charger?

Charger cables are an expensive but essential accessory to replace and could cost you a small fortune if goes missing – so it’s in your best interest to prevent it from being taken by thieves.

If you’re concerned that your car charger could be stolen, Divert.co.uk spokesman Mark Hall has some ideas which could help secure your cable.

The simplest solution is to padlock the cable to your vehicle while charging it at home or out and about, similarly to how you would secure a bike with a bike lock.

Hall: “You should try and keep the charger locked when it’s not in use too, or even better would be to bring it inside and hide it in your garage.”

Speaking of which, another possibility, if you are charging your vehicle at home, is to powerup from while parked up inside your garage, out of sight from potential crooks.

But if you don’t have the option to charge inside, it’s best to park with the charging point nearest to your house, to keep the cable discreet to potential thieves driving by.

Hall: “Most charging cables available for public use are tethered to try and prevent people from making off with them, and you can purchase similar devices to be used at home.

“Because if it’s not bolted down or locked away – someone will try to pinch it.”

* Ban on new petrol and diesel cars in UK from 2030 under PM’s green plan – BBC News

** The road to electric – the UK’s adoption of electric cars in charts and data | RAC Drive

*** Analysis: 2020 UK car sales hit 28-year low, EV market grows rapidly | Autocar

**** Thieves are stealing Tesla charging cables, some are suspecting lock defect in cold – Electrek

Tags
, ,

Related Article

refrigeration

Tican Chilled switches to diesel-free refrige...

Mar 12, 2021No Comments

Meat wholesaler Tican Chilled is using hydraulic-drive TRUs on two CNG-powered Scania 18 tonners, in a bid to apply long-term sustainable solutions to their national distribution vehicle

mental health

Over half of fleet drivers ...

Alphabet (GB) today launches its Driver MOT Guide; a

Mar 12, 2021
Centrica

Centrica introduces ‘virt...

Centrica has launched a new Fleet Charging Management System

Mar 11, 2021
Road Safety

How does big data contribut...

Whenever we drive a connected car, dozens of gigabytes

Mar 11, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201820,478 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201818,618 Views

    Lex Autolease launches extende...

    The UK’s leading commercial vehicle

    Oct 08, 201918,354 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201918,300 Views

    Farewell to a legend: Last eve...

    Fleet-favourite HGV was voted Truck

    Jul 05, 201317,094 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing