Headline News

IONITY Celebrates E-Mobility as Partner of the Inaugural World EV Day

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 - 08:48
No Comments
342 Views
Electric Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

IONITY, Europe’s leading High-Power Charging Network for electric vehicles, is delighted to be a Founding Partner of the inaugural World EV Day, which will take place on September 9th. The day is a celebration of e-mobility to raise awareness for electric vehicles and a sustainable way of transportation.

World EV DayInitiated by Green TV, World EV Day will become an annual institution in the e-mobility calendar of current and prospective drivers of electric vehicles. As a leader in the EV charging industry, IONITY is committed to support this initiative:

Dr. Michael Hajesch, CEO IONITY, commented: “We believe it is essential to be part of the movement into a zero-emission future. Europe had 1,7m plug-in electric vehicles (BEV and PHEV) on the streets at the end of 2019* and counting. Celebrating World EV Day is a great way of recognising the need for change and highlighting the work that has already been done – from a reliable and fast charging infrastructure to the latest innovation in the electric vehicle sector. Driving an EV across Europe should be the new normal, and it is our mission to support the transition and bring high-power electric vehicle charging to everyone, everywhere.

World EV Day will highlight the crucial role that a reliable and fast charging infrastructure, a reinforcement of the energy grid and renewable power sources play for a sustainable transport ecosystem. Together with many more players in the e-mobility field, IONITY will make the World EV Day an occasion of global e-mobility appreciation. The day will be community lead and focused with inspiring social media campaigns, live streamed educational panel discussions and informative webinars.

World EV Day

World EV Day video

Ade Thomas, Founder Green TV, commented: “I’m delighted that WEVD is partnering up with IONITY, the leading fast charging network. IONITY is a pioneer in making e-mobility ready for long distance travel, and a truly great partner alongside World EV Day’s mission to bring about a greener mobility future.”

E-enthusiast are also welcome to sign a pledge on the website, committing to cleaner air, lower emissions, and a more sustainable future. You can sign the pledge here and help driving the change.

www.ionity.eu

*Clean Energy Ministerial, and Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI) (June 2020). “Global EV Outlook 2020: Entering the decade of electric drive?”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Drivers

How to keep your drivers safe and fleets prot...

Sep 08, 2020No Comments

As a fleet manager, the safety of your drivers is always priority number one. You are responsible for keeping your business fleet protected and mobile at all

Hultsteins prepares operato...

Hultsteins, the British and Swedish hydraulic refrigeration & electric

Sep 08, 2020
Zap-Map

Zap-Map launches game-chang...

Zap-Map, the UK’s leading electric vehicle (EV) mapping service,

Sep 07, 2020
IAM RoadSmart

IAM RoadSmart calls for gre...

Government and vehicle manufacturers should enforce greater education of

Sep 07, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201919,350 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201918,420 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201917,946 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201816,902 Views

    International Women’s Da...

    A quarter of women have

    Mar 08, 201916,734 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing