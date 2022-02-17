VodaFone
Headline News

Charging

Fleet Evolution call to ‘level’ up chargepoints

Thursday, February 17, 2022 - 09:34
No Comments
918 Views
Charging, Electric Vehicles, General News, Infrastructure, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

A call from EV salary sacrifice and fleet management specialist, Fleet Evolution, to Government to ‘level up’ the chargepoint infrastructure across the country has been backed by new figures from trade body, the SMMT, which show the regional charging disparity that exists.

Included in a new, seven-point plan from the SMMT announced yesterday that includes the setting up a new regulator, Ofcharge (the Office of Charging), to oversee the national charging infrastructure for EVs, are startling figures which clearly demonstrate the North-South charging divide.

At the end of 2020, the ratio of electric cars to standard public chargers was 1:37 in the north of England, compared with 1:26 in the south – and in 2021, the ratio deteriorated further in the north to 1:52, compared with 1:30 in the south.

The new figures support those revealed by Fleet Evolution that the London Borough of Westminster has more public charge points than the six largest cities in the North of England combined.

Westminster – which has one of the most comprehensive public transport networks in the UK – has some 1,095 public chargepoints for EVs.

Andrew Leech

Andrew Leech

This is more than the number available in Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield and Newcastle combined at 977 – a disparity described as a ‘national disgrace’, by Fleet Evolution founder and managing director, Andrew Leech.

“These latest figures from the SMMT show in startling clarity the huge disparity that exists between the North and South of the country. It’s time for the Government to make good on its promises to level up the country – starting with public chargepoints, particularly kerbside chargers,” said Leech.

The new plan from the SMMT states that, while most current plug-in car drivers charge at home, public charge points remain critical to consumer confidence and are still relied upon by many fleets, as well as the third of British households that do not have designated off-street parking.

The plan, designed to drive collaboration between Government, industry and all other stakeholders, calls for mandated targets for infrastructure rollout, backed by an independent regulator – Ofcharge.

The new regulatory body would monitor the market, including charging price levels and affordability, and enforce regulated minimum standards.

The SMMT says that this would keep the motorist at the heart of infrastructure planning and rollout to ensure every region of the UK is in readiness for the phase out of new petrol and diesel cars, with a unified approach bringing together drivers, charge point operators, energy companies and local authorities.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said: “Range anxiety has been replaced by charging anxiety.”

Andrew Leech commented: “We fully support this new plan from the SMMT. While manufacturers have made great strides with new electric models, with more than 50 set to be launched this year alone, there has been precious little co-ordinated activity on chargepoints to meet the growing demand.

“At a time when many companies right across the country are looking to go electric, they are being held back by a lack of investment in public chargepoints and especially in our largest northern cities. A major concern is kerbside and lamp post charging as this is a significant problem area for the 40% of us who can’t charge at home.”

A recent EV attitude survey that Fleet Evolution carried out in conjunction with Aston University revealed that the factors that made people hesitate in making the transition to EVs, were 36% cost, 28% range anxiety and 25% lack of public charging.

Charging infrastructure was an area where lack of detailed knowledge was clearly apparent, with some 67% of those surveyed saying they did not live within five minutes of a public chargepoint.

Leech said: “Our survey showed that public charging was of such great concern to so many people. A co-ordinated national plan as proposed by the SMMT is sorely needed.”

Fleet Evolution has introduced plans to help its clients tackle the charging problem.

“We can factor the cost of installing a home charger into their monthly rental, so spreading the cost over the life of the lease.

“And to try and help businesses make charging more widely available, we are currently offering free installation of two-port chargers at the office car park of any customer with more than five of our cars on their fleet,” he said.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Travis Perkins Flatbed Truck

Travis Perkins expands HVO fuel trial

Feb 18, 2022No Comments

Travis Perkins is scaling up its trial of using Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a replacement fuel for diesel in its vehicles. It follows the recent publication

Pothole

Drivers expect a pothole lo...

As local authorities across the country set their budgets

Feb 18, 2022
ZipCharge

ZipCharge accelerate growth...

ZipCharge, the portable EV charging expert, has today announced

Feb 18, 2022
Ryder Trucks

Ryder proposes exit from UK...

Contract hire and rental firm Ryder is set to

Feb 17, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021236,466 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021146,208 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202160,936 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202135,646 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202129,370 Views
    Hot Topics
    Manchester Clean Air Zone

    Government rejects Manchester...

    A plea by mayor Andy

    Feb 08, 202211,640 Views
    Lorries queuing to get into Dover

    Brexit: Dover queues lengthen

    An influential group of MPs

    Feb 14, 20226,756 Views
    Land Rover 110 Adventure

    Last off the line Land Rover D...

    The final Land Rover Defender

    Feb 14, 20224,020 Views

    Andrew Tavener

    Andrew Tavener, Head of Marketing, Descartes

    Feb 13, 20223,504 Views

    UK road freight prices 15% up ...

    Industry index reveals 2022 began

    Feb 10, 20223,324 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing