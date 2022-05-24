Headline News

Business Charge Cards

Mina Chargepass at an InstaVolt charging station

EV charging payment specialists Mina, enter partnership with InstaVolt

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 07:57
No Comments
822 Views
Business Charge Cards, Charging, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Top News

EV charging payment specialists Mina, enter partnership with InstaVolt to include the UK’s #1 public charging network within their Chargepass® fleet offering.

Known for their award-winning solution which makes paying for EV charging radically simple for businesses, Mina has today announced its Chargepass network expansion in a partnership with leading public charging operator InstaVolt.

InstaVolt is one of the largest public rapid charging networks in the UK with almost 1,000 charge points energised or in construction. Offering a truly nationwide network at convenient locations such as Costa Coffee, McDonald’s and Booths Supermarkets, the network is expected to grow by a further 500 charge points in the next 12 months. The company also has plans to introduce higher powered chargers into its network later this year, capable of charging at speeds up to 160kW, reducing charging time for drivers and further enhancing the experience for those charging on the road.

InstaVolt Charging StationThe partnership comes as EV demand continues to grow and offers businesses transitioning to electric fleets throughout the UK, a reliable roaming network for their drivers when charging their company EVs on the road.

The Mina Chargepass, a single RFID card, doesn’t require any app downloads or payments from the driver. Instead, a single monthly VAT invoice is sent to the business covering all charging costs for their entire fleet whether charges have occurred in public, at home or in the workplace. Businesses have a full overview of their fleet’s charging behaviour in the Mina Fleet Portal, including carbon insights, allowing them to manage their drivers’ charging activity on just one platform.

Businesses wanting to offer their drivers fast and reliable access to public charging can self sign up to Chargepass within just two minutes, giving drivers access to the UK’s largest dedicated business network within just days.

Ashley Tate, CEO and Co-founder at Mina commented: “Minimising downtime while charging in public is the number one priority for fleet operators. Our partnership with InstaVolt now gives our Chargepass customers access to the most liked and most reliable network in the UK and further reduces the risk of drivers not being able to charge during busy periods.”

Adrian Keen, CEO at Instavolt added: “For the past five years, InstaVolt has been setting the standard across the UK for EV charging infrastructure and driver experience and I’m proud that we consistently top user surveys for ease of use and reliability, both of which are important to businesses and fleets making the switch to electric. We’re delighted to be establishing our presence further with Mina and making business travel easier and more reliable for EV drivers across the UK.”

This year, InstaVolt was named the UK’s best public charging network by Zap-Map for the fourth consecutive year and was awarded EVIE “Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year” for the second year in a row.

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

THINKWARE T700 dashcam system

THINKWARE launches Connected Service, at the ...

May 24, 2022No Comments

Today (24 May 2022), the world-leading dash cam manufacturer, THINKWARE announces the launch of its new fleet management system (FMS), THINKWARE Connected Service, for the UK market.

HGV vehicle walk-around

Goodyear takes technology a...

Goodyear has taken a step forward with its Total

May 24, 2022
Spaghetti Junction

Iconic Spaghetti Junction t...

Motorists and businesses have today paid tribute to the

May 24, 2022
Row of Tesco electric vans being charged

The EV Charge: the four fac...

The adoption of battery electric vehicles (EVs) has sky-rocketed

May 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks demonstra...

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks underlined its technological

    May 16, 20224,674 Views
    VW ID.Buzz

    The new ID. Buzz and the ID. B...

    An icon returns! With the

    May 16, 20224,362 Views

    Road freight prices surging in...

    Amid soaring petrol prices and

    May 16, 20223,768 Views
    Electric car on the road

    Electric Vehicle ‘out of cha...

    Potential EV owners should not

    May 23, 20223,324 Views

    Law change set to allow newly ...

    Plans to scrap EU rules

    May 23, 20223,078 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021243,204 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,836 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,970 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202234,086 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202129,736 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing