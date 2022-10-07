VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Vans

Fraikin partners BAE Systems with new electric vans

Friday, October 7, 2022 - 06:43
No Comments
2,148 Views
Electric Vans, Electric Vehicles, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

BAE Systems has taken delivery of two new electric vans on contract hire from Fraikin, helping the leading defence contractor improve its sustainability credentials through the decarbonisation of its commercial vehicle fleet.

Supplied on a four-year, full-service contract hire agreement, BAE Systems’ new 3.5-tonne vans are the first electric vehicles to be deployed at its Broad Oak manufacturing plant in Portsmouth, replacing diesel-powered assets previously provided by Fraikin. As part of the deal, Fraikin has also provided EV infrastructure support, assisting with the installation of two dedicated charging points.

Jon Penny, BAE Systems’ Broad Oak Site Lead, says: “By working with Fraikin to switch our site vehicles to electric and installing charging points we’re working toward reducing our environmental impact and making progress on our road to sustainability and our company ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2030.”

BAE Systems’ new vans feature a 55kWh battery pack and can be recharged to 80% capacity via an 80kW DC charger in as little as 30 minutes. Their WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) driving range of up to 109 miles is an ideal fit for BAE’s daily operational needs at Broad Oak, with the vehicles working predominately in and around the Portsmouth area.

Calling on its excellent supplier relationships, Fraikin was able to provide the two vehicles in rapid time, with both being delivered just two months after BAE Systems placed the order. One electric van will be dedicated to carrying a mixture of goods for BAE Systems’ Maritime Services business, while the second will be made available for general use by Broad Oak’s on-site staff. BAE Systems expects each new asset to cover approximately 8,000 miles annually.

Broad Oak was selected as a base for the new vehicles owing to the site’s ongoing push to improve operational sustainability, including achieving net zero carbon emissions. Based upon the success of these electric vans, there is further scope to call on Fraikin’s expertise in the area to specify additional assets in the future.

John Cooper, Business Development Manager at Fraikin, says: “With close to a decade working together, Fraikin has built a solid understanding of BAE Systems’ business needs and priorities, especially when it comes to the company’s sustainability goals and how these can be met through the very best vehicle choice.”

Employing more than 90,500 people across 40 countries, BAE Systems provides advanced technologies for the defence, aerospace and security sectors.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Van & truck traffic rise as car miles fa...

Oct 07, 2022No Comments

Car traffic has increased by a third (32.9%) to 237.5 billion vehicle miles year-on-year, but is down on pre-pandemic levels, according to new data released by the Department

Evri adds the first of an a...

Delivery company, Evri, the biggest dedicated parcel carrier in

Oct 06, 2022
New cars in a showroom

September marks one million...

The UK new car market recorded its second successive month of growth

Oct 06, 2022

First growth for British va...

Britain’s light commercial vehicle (LCV) market grew by 10.8%

Oct 06, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Increase your sustainability

    Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics –

    Sep 30, 20227,416 Views

    Allstar partners with MFG to o...

    Allstar Business Solutions Limited, one

    Sep 29, 20225,910 Views
    Truck depot yard

    How can you reduce supply chai...

    An idling truck can burn

    Oct 06, 20225,772 Views

    The first-ever BMW XM

    The new BMW XM –

    Sep 29, 20223,996 Views
    on-street EV charging

    Westminster appoints Siemens t...

    Westminster council has appointed Siemens

    Sep 30, 20223,972 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202175,810 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,018 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202247,520 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202142,096 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202237,608 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing