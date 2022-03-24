VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Trucks

Amazon Prime electric HGVs

Amazon unveils first-ever fully electric heavy goods vehicles in its UK fleet

Thursday, March 24, 2022 - 07:57
No Comments
2,976 Views
Electric Trucks, HGV News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Amazon is launching five electric Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in its delivery fleet for the first time in the UK. The 37-tonne fully-electric vehicles are now operating from Amazon’s fulfilment centres in Tilbury and Milton Keynes, transporting customer packages with zero tailpipe emissions and using battery power. The five vehicles replace diesel HGVs, resulting in up to 100,000 annual road miles fuelled with renewable electricity instead of diesel, preventing 170 tonnes of CO2e from being emitted. They are the first of nine electric HGVs expected by the end of 2022, joining more than 1,000 electric delivery vans currently on the road in the UK.

Amazon’s first electric HGVs in the UK and Europe mark an important milestone towards the electrification of its fleet, forming part of Shipment Zero – Amazon’s goal to deliver 50% of shipments with net-zero carbon by 2030. Heavy goods vehicles make up around 16 percent of the UK’s domestic transport emissions[1]. Amazon’s commitment will help play a role in reducing the carbon footprint of the UK transportation sector. Using the latest innovations in battery technology, the electric trucks will soon be using first-of-their-kind fast 360 kW electric charging points at Amazon’s Tilbury and Milton Keynes sites.

Electric Trucks

Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

“Amazon is one of the first companies in the world to put electric heavy goods trucks on the road,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager. “We’re committed to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, and this is a milestone as we continue to decarbonise our transportation network so we can deliver more customer orders using zero emissions vehicles.”

Eelco van Veen, DAF Trucks Director Fleet Sales: “We are excited to bring the DAF CF Electric HGV into Amazon’s fleet and support their commitment towards The Climate Pledge. The DAF CF Electric truck represents an important step in the industry towards zero emission middle mile distribution.”

“This is further proof that the UK’s logistics sector continues to be at the forefront of efforts to electrify fleets and transition to zero emissions vehicles,” said Investment Minister Lord Grimstone. “Amazon’s introduction of its first-ever fully electric heavy goods vehicles in their UK fleet is fantastic news not only for their customers but for our wider efforts to end our contribution to climate change and transition to cleaner modes of transport.”

Trudy Harrison MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport (DfT), said: “It is fantastic to see Amazon and the fleet industry playing its part in the UK’s world-leading plans to clean up our air, boost green jobs and decarbonise our vital transport network. Amazon plays a key role in transporting goods to towns and villages up and down the country and I’m pleased to see they are leading the way by going green. With the zero emission market now taking off for even the heaviest HGVs, we’ll be able to move more products around in a way that’s friendlier to our environment while supporting our net zero mission.”

Amazon continues to focus on reducing carbon emissions in middle mile transportation. This includes piloting a range of alternative delivery methods in collaboration with local partners, in order to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. In 2020, Amazon ordered battery electric trucks from Lion Electric in the US and began testing hydrogen-powered trucks, while also expanding multi-modal transport to reduce the emissions from road travel. Amazon is also evolving how it delivers packages to customers’ homes, and in 2021, it delivered more than 45 million packages in the UK by more sustainable transportation methods, such as electric vans or cargo bikes. Customers will see more zero emissions vehicles hitting the roads as Amazon continues to expand its fleet.

Amazon also continues to invest in skills development across the UK, with more than 1,000 apprenticeships created in 2021 – including Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability apprenticeships, which will deliver positive social and environmental impact – and more than 4,000 Amazon employees enrolled on the unique company-funded Amazon’s Career Choice training programme. Through Career Choice, 1,200 UK employees have studied IT and 1,400 have studied transportation, including more than 1,000 training to become heavy goods vehicle drivers. Amazon works with Accredited Chambers of Commerce across the UK to identify and focus on regional skills shortages.

Since Amazon launched The Climate Pledge in 2019, the company has also continued to invest heavily in renewable energy. The company is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in Europe, with 3.5GW of renewable energy projects in Europe and 12 GW globally. Amazon is on a path to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 – five years ahead of the original target of 2030.

While Amazon ramps up its initiatives to use zero emission vehicles, a recent report from Oliver Wyman, commissioned by Amazon, showed that shopping online results in 50% less greenhouse gas emissions than physical retail, and over four times less traffic with customers’ deliveries only representing 0.5 percent of total traffic in urban areas.[2]

[1] UK Government Data (2019): “ENV0201” https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/transport-and-environment-statistics-autumn-2021/transport-and-environment-statistics-autumn-2021; Raw data available here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1040514/env0201.ods

[2] Oliver Wyman, “Is e-commerce good for Europe?” (April 2021): https://www.oliverwyman.com/our-expertise/insights/2021/apr/is-e-commerce-good-for-europe.html

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Driver texting on mobile phone

Transport Secretary declares “zero toleranc...

Mar 25, 2022No Comments

From today, motorists are breaking the law if they use a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel for any use, including to take photos or videos, scroll

Car Share

Zero Carbon Commuting is th...

The repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are causing

Mar 25, 2022
Dashcam system

DCL Camatics transforming f...

DCL Camatics, the specialist commercial motor insurance solution from

Mar 24, 2022
White van driving in Europe

Operating light goods vehic...

New EU rules from 21 May 2022, will mean

Mar 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    CSG Tanker beside fuel storage tanks

    Red Diesel: Warning to users t...

    National waste management experts CSG

    Mar 18, 20227,236 Views
    Green Fleet

    2022: the year of the greener ...

    The boom in e-commerce throughout

    Mar 17, 20225,280 Views
    Veolia driver

    Veolia advances health and saf...

    Leading resource management company, Veolia,

    Mar 17, 20223,270 Views
    AI Dashcam

    Ctrack targets fleet risk and ...

    Ctrack by Inseego has launched

    Mar 16, 20223,252 Views
    Vanarama

    Auto Trader Group acquires Aut...

    Auto Trader Group plc, the

    Mar 22, 20223,228 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021238,980 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021148,944 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202163,384 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202137,866 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202224,906 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing