Shell Recharge Solutions connects drivers to over 10,000 public charge points

Shell Recharge Solutions, a leader in smart EV charging solutions and previously known as NewMotion, has achieved a major milestone within its public charging network in the UK by now having 10,000 charging connections accessible through its UK network. Over the past year, the number of total public charge points in the UK has increased by 37% to over 29,000, meaning that the Shell Recharge roaming network now provides access to nearly a third of all public charge points. This increased interoperability is essential for open accessibility of charging infrastructure.
Euan Moir, Sales Manager UK from Shell Recharge Solutions said: “Interoperability between the public charge points installed by different companies is key for the future of the EV industry and to enhance the customer experience. We have worked hard to get agreements in place with 21 roaming partners in the UK, who between them have 10,000 public charge points. EV drivers can now use all of these chargers with the Shell Recharge charge card and app. We are determined to overcome barriers to EV adoption by making it as easy as possible for drivers to charge up with one card or app.”
EV demand in the UK is growing rapidly and it is expected that electric cars will outsell diesel and mild hybrid diesel by the end of 2022. The need to expand and build upon the charging infrastructure is apparent and Shell Recharge Solutions is committed to meeting this need.
With a significant number of EV drivers unable to install a charge-point at their home (40%), or access charging at the workplace (15%), easy access to public charging infrastructure is essential. But today, still nearly half (45%) of UK EV drivers have two or more charge cards to be able to charge on-the-go. Improving easy access of public charge points in the UK’s network via interoperability is essential for a positive charging experience and therefore for the uptake of e-mobility by a mass audience.
The public roaming network available via Shell Recharge recently added 526 charge points operated by GeniePoint and now offers access to1,500 rapid chargers. Across Europe, the network now offers access to almost 300,000 charge points. By creating a more connected charging network for drivers, drivers can more simply access a larger charging infrastructure and enjoy a better EV driving experience.
In addition, charge points installed and operated by ubitricity, a company acquired by Shell in 2021 counts over 4,500 on-street charge points. Shell aims to operate over 500,000 charge points globally by 2025, including Shell Recharge ultra-fast charge points on Shell forecourts.