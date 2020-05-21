Brits predicted to surge to electric vehicles post-lockdown

Improved air pollution levels during lockdown could result in a surge towards electric vehicles (EVs), a new study has found.
The latest research by online parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk discovered that 4-in-10 people are more likely to purchase an EV in the future as a direct result of the lockdown which has seen fewer vehicles on the road, resulting in less pollution.
Indeed, the findings correspond to April’s car sales, which although dramatically down due to the government restrictions, saw the electric Tesla Model 3 as the UK’s best-selling car and EVs take a record market share of 32 per cent.
Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, commented: “The lockdown has changed nearly every aspect of life, including less vehicles and traffic fumes, and our study would indicate that this will result in a surge in popularity towards electric vehicles.
“While plug-in cars have been growing in popularity over the last few years, seeing and feeling the benefits of less pollution means we will probably see many more EVs on the roads of Britain sooner rather than later.”
YourParkingSpace.co.uk itself already lists almost 4,000 private spaces where electric vehicle owners can pay to park and charge their vehicle simultaneously, and is adding more on a daily basis which will help cope with the anticipated surge in demand should EV sales skyrocket.
Meanwhile, other findings from the survey of 3,000 YourParkingSpace.co.uk users also revealed a slight increase in the number of people who believed that walking and cycling would be their main form of transport in the future.
Harrison added: “Whether it’s a switch to EVs or an increase in walking and cycling, the UK looks set to be a more environmentally friendly place in the future.
“The good news for current and future EV owners is that charge points are increasingly available, for instance whether that’s at motorway service stations, supermarkets or on driveways available to rent.”