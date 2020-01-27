Headline News

BP Chargemaster opens first rapid charging hub on the M6

Monday, January 27, 2020 - 09:48
No Comments
324 Views
Charging Points, Electric Vehicles, General News, Infrastructure, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Rapid ChargingBP Chargemaster has opened the first public rapid charging hub on the M6 – and the first in the North West of England – is now live, with six 50kW rapid chargers located just off the motorway at the Caton Road Park and Ride site near Junction 34.

While the 12 standard 7kW charging points will serve electric vehicle drivers who need to park for several hours to use the Park and Ride facilities to head into Lancaster, the six rapid chargers will help drivers making journeys up and down the M6.

The opening of the charging hub marks a milestone in a partnership between Lancashire County Council and BP Chargemaster, with work nearing completion to install a 150-strong network of electric charging points throughout the county.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The charging hub at Lancaster marks another milestone in the evolution of motoring and the move towards electric vehicles. Lancashire is geographically at the centre of Great Britain and an ideal place for a facility such as this which should be popular with owners of electric vehicles making longer journeys through this area.”

Matteo de Renzi, CEO of BP Chargemaster said: “Providing convenient and reliable rapid charging along the UK’s motorway network will be key to supporting the uptake of electric vehicles over the coming years. Alongside our own rollout of 150kW ultra-fast chargers on BP forecourts, including some motorway service area locations, we are proud to have opened the first public rapid charging hub on the M6 in partnership with Lancashire County Council.”

The charging points are available on the nationwide Polar network, the UK’s largest public charging network, with the rapid chargers all featuring contactless bank card payment for easy ad hoc access, as well as smartphone app and RFID card access for more regular users and Polar Plus members.

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

used car

2019 ended on a positive note, as used car pr...

Jan 27, 2020No Comments

The average price of a used car in December was £13,542 up from £12,976 in December 2018, reveals the Auto Trader Retail Price Index. After removing the

driver training

Fleet Source brings learnin...

Leading driver training provider, Fleet Source, is set to

Jan 27, 2020
CD Auction Group

CD Auction Group predicts f...

CD Auction claims the remarketing process is changing as

Jan 27, 2020

Hertz rolls-out a new appro...

Hertz has rolled out new software across the UK

Jan 27, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201918,546 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201916,530 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201816,404 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201815,426 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201814,862 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage