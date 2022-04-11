Headline News

Battery

Solid-state battery production

Nissan unveils prototype production facility for all-solid-state batteries

Monday, April 11, 2022 - 06:59
No Comments
1,182 Views
Battery, Electric Cars, Electric Vehicles, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Nissan, Secondary News

Nissan has unveiled its prototype production facility for laminated all-solid-state battery cells, which the company aims to bring to market in 2028. This prototype facility, within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, is aimed to further promote the development of all-solid-state-batteries.

Nissan solid-state battery production facilityUnder its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan aims to launch an EV with all-solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal 2028. It plans to establish a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in fiscal 2024, with materials, design and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line to be studied at the prototype production facility. Nissan believes all-solid-state batteries can be reduced to $75 per kWh in fiscal 2028 and to $65 per kWh thereafter, placing EVs at the same cost level as gasoline-powered vehicles.

All-solid-state batteries are expected to be a game-changing technology for accelerating the popularity of electric vehicles. They have an energy density approximately twice that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, significantly shorter charging time due to superior charge/discharge performance, and lower cost thanks to the opportunity of using less expensive materials. With these benefits, Nissan expects to use all-solid-state batteries in a wide range of vehicle segments, including pickup trucks, making its EVs more competitive.

Kunio Nakaguro, executive vice president in charge of R&D, said: “Nissan has been a leader in electrification technology through a wide range of R&D activities, from molecular-level battery material research to the development of safe, high-performance EVs. Our initiatives even include city development using EVs as storage batteries.

“The knowledge gained from our experience supports the development of all-solid-state batteries and we’ve accumulated important elemental technologies. Going forward, our R&D and manufacturing divisions will continue to work together to utilize this prototype production facility and accelerate the practical application of all-solid-state batteries.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Stolen Laptop Reconstruction

Cyber fears as Highways England lose 125 elec...

Apr 11, 2022No Comments

Highways England, the public body in charge of maintaining and improving motorways and major roads in England, has misplaced over one hundred key devices, including hard drives,

E-Transit production

The first E-Transit models ...

Ford Pro is now shipping the first production units

Apr 11, 2022
Prodrive Hunter

Revolutionary Prodrive Hunt...

The spectacular new Prodrive Hunter will make its UK

Apr 11, 2022
New Generation DAF XG

DAF New Generation XG⁺ aw...

The New Generation DAF XG⁺ has been awarded ‘Best

Apr 11, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Red Diesel Barrels

    Government contradiction over ...

    In his Spring Statement the

    Apr 04, 202210,956 Views
    Russian and Ukrainian Flags

    Ukraine & supply chain

    US pledges to ramp-up liquefied

    Apr 04, 20226,240 Views
    HGV driving towards setting sun

    Freight prices rise for 14 str...

    New industry index data reveals

    Apr 06, 20225,364 Views
    Closeup truck driving

    How the UK is rehauling the tr...

    In recent years, the UK’s

    Apr 05, 20225,262 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 20224,494 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021240,408 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202164,956 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202139,186 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202228,944 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202125,344 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing