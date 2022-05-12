Allstar and Mina in the spotlight at AFP Annual Conference

Headline News

Allstar Business Solutions Limited, the UK’s leading fuel and EV charging management company, today announces its attendance at the Association of Fleet Professionals’ (AFP) inaugural annual conference. Joined at the event by EV charging payment specialists and partner, Mina, both will take centre stage to share their expert advice around managing the payment process of charging an electric vehicle fleet at home, in public and at the workplace.

Allstar Mina logoWith the numbers of public charge points in the UK still at a low level, Allstar’s VP of Strategy, Tom Rowlands, will deliver expert insights on the best payment and EV highway charging solutions for fleets during the, ‘Delivering a Smart EV Highway Charging Solution for Your Vehicles’ panel session. Ashley Tate, Co-founder and CEO at Mina, will join a panel session on EV charging infrastructure at home and the office, focusing on EV hardware and software solutions for fleets, what their options are and how fleets can manage the complexity.

Ashley and Tom will together deliver a keynote session for the event, held at The British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on 18th May, outlining the unique EV charging payment solution that Mina and Allstar have come together to deliver and the impact the steadfast partners will have on fleets making the switch to EV.

Following FLEETCOR’s investment in Mina and the launch of Allstar Homecharge, powered by Mina, the relationship has gone from strength to strength. The solution helps to simplify payment for EV fleets charging at home, with accurate payments going direct to drivers’ energy suppliers along with tariff management and just one monthly invoice, with complete visibility of charging insights for the fleet.

Tom Rowlands

Tom Rowlands

Tom Rowlands, VP of Strategy at Allstar Business Solutions, commented: “Together Allstar Business Solutions and Mina have been working to advance fleet products that will support the widespread adoption of EVs for businesses by simplifying the charging experience for both fleet managers and drivers. As an industry we are on the precipice of revolution for EV adoption, so we are delighted to join the AFP’s first annual conference to knowledge share and provide advice to fleets on how to manage the transition, the tools that are available to them, and maintaining an EV fleet long term.”

Ashley Tate, CEO and Co-founder, Mina adds: “We’re proud to be supporting the AFP’s inaugural conference. It’s so important to have an environment which brings together such forward thinking businesses who are looking to electrify their fleets.

“Simplifying the payments of EV charging is the single most important part of the transition, and so I’m looking forward to being able to share advice which will enable these businesses to switch to EV without having the usual complexities that go along with it.”

The Association of Fleet Professionals’ (AFP) first-ever annual conference will take place at The British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on May 18th. To register, please visit: https://www.theafp.co.uk/conference/. Registrations are open to AFP members only.

