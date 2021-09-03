Stellantis expands LCV training programme

Stellantis is expanding its new Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Training Programme following the immediate success from its launch in April this year. Operated for Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën retailers, the new LCV Training Programme has already had 99 Master & Consultant Technicians trained and passed, resulting in an improvement in first time fix rates and a decrease in diagnosis times. Following the initial success, Stellantis is now expanding the Training Programme to both Aftersales Managers and Customer Service Advisors to continue to develop its customer service experience.
The LCV Training Programme is designed to ensure Stellantis’ Service Teams are equipped with all the latest product, specification and technical knowledge to manage its LCV customers as effectively as possible following the addition of a number of new models last year.
The LCV Training Programme comes as Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën are all among the top six brands for LCV sales so far in the year, accounting for more than a quarter of all new LCV sales in the UK in the first seven months. Together, Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën have sold more than 55,000 LCVs in the first seven months of the year and account for 25.66% of the UK’s new LCV market*.
Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën are the only volume manufacturers in the UK able to offer fleets and businesses a fully electric variant across their entire LCV model range – giving buyers the possibility to choose a powertrain that best meets their needs.
The Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën LCV Training Programme provides retailers with a mix of Virtual Training Classrooms, attended training and eLearning modules, and is now open to all Service Customer Advisors and Master & Consultant Techs. Building on the work of the Accreditation Programme, Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën aim to provide additional learning to staff with the goal of ensuring excellent customer experiences for all LCV buyers.
The programme is also open to those working with Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën on apprenticeships. The dedicated Apprenticeship LCV Training Programme covers all areas of diagnostics and repairs for LCVs, including chassis, engines, transmissions and high voltage systems, ensuring that current apprentices are well versed in all of the key technical areas well ahead of the UK Government’s deadline of ending the sale of all new pure petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.
Andrew Hall, LCV and Strategy Director at Stellantis said: “We’ve seen an immediate success from the launch of our LCV Training Programme, with reduced diagnostics times and improved first time fix rates. As we continue to grow our LCV range and market share, it’s important customer service and customer experience remains at the forefront of our business. This is why we’re already expanding our Training Programme, and are excited to see more of our LCV apprentices become LCV experts in the future.”
* SMMT July 2021 LCV Registrations