PRIM – Fleet Standards appoints a new supplier – LGS Transport Training

Friday, May 22, 2020 - 07:23
PRIM works closely with organisations to recognise them for their commitment to reducing road risk across their fleet. Uniquely, we award organisations of all fleet types and sizes, who are focusing on reducing road risk though proactive risk management. Organisations enter the accreditation at Bronze level and are awarded higher levels according, with Platinum being the highest level of achievement.

PRIM – Fleet StandardsOne of the perks of becoming a PRIM – Fleet Standards member, is gaining access to a comprehensive range of vetted and approved Suppliers. All suppliers approved by PRIM are carefully selected to enhance a client’s business and assist their risk management programme.

LGS Transport Training has been appointed as the nominated supplier for Driver Training services.

LGS Transport Training is a family run training company based in Frome, Somerset. The company has been in operation for 8 years, providing quality training in transport and logistics throughout the UK.

LGS Transport Division provides all aspects of driver training, be it practical training for car, Rigid Lorry (Category C) or Articulated Lorry (Category C+E), Driver CPC, ADR, Transport Manager, Vehicle Shunter and Banksman. We’re also an ORDIT and NRI centre enabling us to train instructors for car and LGV. The Logistics Division provides operator training for all types of Forklift and Plant, as well as manual handling, working at heights, abrasive wheels, first aid and fire marshal.

LGS Transport Training has been providing Apprenticeships in Logistics for 7 years, training LGV Drivers, Warehouse Operatives and Waste Resource Operatives. Their Transport Manager training also has a success rate well over twice the national average. This is partly due to the high-quality training staff and specialising in smaller class sizes, this enables the pace to be set to match the standards of the candidates, providing more one to one training for the candidates.

For more information on how you could benefit from working with PRIM – Fleet Standards, or to obtain recognition for your organisation, go to www.primfleetstandards.co.uk or email team@primfleetstandards.co.uk

 

