Headline News

PRIM – Fleet Standards appoints a new road safety supplier – Drive iQ

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 09:53
No Comments
690 Views
Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, PRIM, Top News

PRIM works closely with organisations to recognise them for their commitment to reducing road risk across their fleet. Uniquely, they award organisation of all fleet types and sizes, who are focusing on reducing road risk though proactive risk management. Organisations enter the accreditation at Bronze level and are awarded higher levels according, with Platinum being the highest level of achievement.

PRIMOne of the perks of becoming a PRIM – Fleet Standards member, is gaining access to a comprehensive range of vetted and approved Suppliers. All suppliers approved by PRIM are carefully selected to enhance a client’s business and assist their risk management programme.

Drive iQ has been appointed as the nominated supplier for their driver well-being programme.

Drive iQ is an app-based driver well-being programme focused on empowering all drivers to be safer and make a positive impact on every journey they make.

Moving away from the traditional corporate model of selected drivers being risk assessed and then trained, Drive iQ believes that the key to improving outcomes is for everyone who uses the roads to understand how to be at their best, improve focus, remove distraction and manage any emotional influences which may adversely affect their performance.  Drawing from expertise in behavioural psychology, task performance, neuroscience and physical well-being, Drive iQ has developed a series of techniques which can be deployed by anyone in any situation to ensure that they are able to perform at their best, using driving as the example of how each element contributes to being safer on the road.

Nick Rowley, CEO of Drive iQ said, “it’s time to take a new approach. We see a clear opportunity to combine technology and innovative content to deliver an entirely new way of improving driver well-being and reducing crashes. In contrast to ‘top-down’ models of risk management, the focus of Drive iQ is on positively engaging drivers by enabling them to become their own behavioural coach”.

Drive iQ is available as a smartphone app on Apple iOS and Android, and as a web-app on all major web browsers. International versions will follow in late 2020.

For more information on how you could benefit from working with PRIM Fleet Standards, or to obtain recognition for your organisation, go to www.primfleetstandards.co.uk or email team@primfleetstandards.co.uk

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Companies urged to prepare supply chains for ...

Jun 24, 2020No Comments

As the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, many organisations around the world were unprepared for such large scale disruptions. The report from The Sustainability Consortium (TSC) and HSBC raises the issue that

Schmitz Cargobull

DMC Trailers values Schmitz...

Contract hire and rental business DMC Trailers has added

Jun 24, 2020
MV Commercial

MV Commercial: Exceptional ...

Horizon Reinforcing & Crane Hire has extended its fleet

Jun 24, 2020
zero emissions

Ford calls for government-p...

Ford of Britain chairman, Graham Hoare, today called for

Jun 23, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202053,724 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201425,428 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201423,664 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,008 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201821,492 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing