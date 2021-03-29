Headline News

Overhaul of rules on driver medical fitness needed

Monday, March 29, 2021 - 09:35
No Comments
1,224 Views
Driver Training/Safety, Eye Test, Eyesight, General News, Medicines, Mental Health, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Vulnerable Road User

The current approach to assessing whether drivers are medically fit to hold a licence needs substantial revision, according to a new report by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC).

medical fitnessThe report examines the current state of play in European countries regarding the assessment of medical fitness to drive, with reference to current EU rules. The EU is currently reviewing the directive on driver licensing and a revised legal proposal is expected in 2022.

The report shows that the starting point for many EU countries is still age-based assessment despite studies having concluded that specific medical conditions, substance abuse, mental disorders, epilepsy and diabetes are more important factors than age when it comes to medical fitness to drive.

Mandatory age-based screening of older drivers has not been shown to be effective in preventing severe collisions, the report says. It may even have a negative safety impact, as older drivers with revoked licences due to poor health become vulnerable road users.

The ETSC is recommending that national governments should make wider use of conditional licences to allow those who may be at slight risk to continue to drive under certain circumstances.

A lack of good data on the role played by medical conditions and disorders in road collisions is also a significant problem, according to the report authors.

Pan-European in-depth collision investigation data could help but currently only a small number of countries systematically collect such data.

One important exception is Finland, where every fatal collision is followed-up with an in-depth investigation.

Between 2014 and 2018, Finnish investigators attributed the cause of a fatal collision to driver illness in 16% of cases.

Cardiovascular diseases were the most common risk factor where disease was known to have been an immediate contributor to the collision.

Of the 141 fatal collisions known to have been caused by the illness of the driver between 2014-2018, 119 were due to heart disease or hypertension.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

IR35

The logistics of the new IR35 rules

Mar 29, 2021No Comments

A common misconception about the self-employed is that they fall within a specific category. Despite the fact that this never has been the case, there are certain

bp pulse

New bp pulse ultra-fast cha...

bp pulse is to expand its ultra-fast EV charging

Mar 29, 2021
commercial vehicle production

UK commercial vehicle produ...

UK commercial vehicle (CV) production declined -45.4% in February,

Mar 29, 2021
EV grant

CarGurus research suggests ...

New research from CarGurus (www.cargurus.co.uk) suggests that recently-announced cuts

Mar 29, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201821,876 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201819,224 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202017,094 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201916,992 Views

    Driver had car impounded despi...

    Student, Asim Tahraf bought a

    Nov 05, 201916,488 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing