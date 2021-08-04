Headline News

New online EV driver training modules launched

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 - 10:21
Leading online driver profiling and e-driver training specialist, E-Training World, has launched its new online driver training modules for drivers of electric cars.

The 3 modules cover an introduction to electric vehicles, an EV awareness course for general safe driving and a speed awareness course tailored for electric cars.

“We provide online driver profiling and e-driver training systems to leading insurance companies, major driver training providers, contract hire and fleet management specialists, rental companies and directly to fleets large and small,” said Jonathan Mosley, E-Training World’s sales and marketing director.

“Many of our fleet sector partners benefit from a white-labelled version of our system, enabling them to offer a leading risk management solution to their customers, and with vehicles with electric capability now making up over 50% of new company cars delivered we felt it was the right time to launch a range of EV-specific modules.

“Topics covered within the new modules range from general training around the safe driving of an EV, through to whether they can be driven through standing water, their suitability for towing and journey planning to include charging stops.

“Having trialled these modules with some of our key insurance contacts and major customers ahead of their launch, the feedback has been exceptional and we anticipate high demand as an increasing number of drivers take delivery of their first EV.”

