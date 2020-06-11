Headline News

Wincanton partners with Mates in Mind

Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 08:14
No Comments
600 Views
Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, Mental Health, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

As part of its ongoing and longstanding commitment to support colleagues with their mental wellbeing, British third-party logistics company Wincanton has partnered with charity Mates in Mind to provide all employees with support and guidance on mental health.

WincantonFrom this month, all Wincanton employees have access to a wide range of support, from a suite of communication materials to a range of awareness and training programmes. The aim of the partnership is to take important steps towards breaking the silence and stigma that can surround mental health.

The partnership has arisen as Mates in Mind, initially established to tackle the challenges of mental ill-health specifically within the construction sector, has expanded the support and services it offers to incorporate transport and logistics companies.

Sally Austin, Chief HR Officer at Wincanton said: “The mental wellbeing of our colleagues is a fundamental part of ensuring everyone at Wincanton can be at their best, both at home and at work. Our partnership with Mates in Mind is another positive step in creating an environment where all our colleagues feel comfortable to talk openly about mental wellbeing.”

James Rudoni, Managing Director at Mates in Mind said: “We are proud to be working alongside Wincanton to drive positive change, moving the organisation and the wider industry towards a healthier and more sustainable way of working.

“This dedication to the long-term health of the business reflects Mates in Mind’s core values. By opening up the conversation around mental health, Wincanton is taking vital steps towards creating positive and long-lasting transformations to the health of their industry.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

mobility

CCAAR: ‘Next generational thinking will...

Jun 11, 2020No Comments

As the automotive industry looks ahead to future mobility, the Centre for Connected & Autonomous Automotive Research (CCAAR) has asserted that fresh thinking from new industry entrants

Lytx supercharges its video...

Lytx® is unveiling a next-generation technology designed to address distracted

Jun 11, 2020
Vulnerable Road User

Fleet Source hails vital st...

Driver training provider Fleet Source has welcomed the recent

Jun 11, 2020
Nokian

Nokian Tyres: Heavy duty st...

The Nokian R-Truck tyre series was developed for the

Jun 10, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202047,796 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201423,964 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201422,524 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201820,616 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201920,214 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing