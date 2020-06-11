Wincanton partners with Mates in Mind

As part of its ongoing and longstanding commitment to support colleagues with their mental wellbeing, British third-party logistics company Wincanton has partnered with charity Mates in Mind to provide all employees with support and guidance on mental health.
From this month, all Wincanton employees have access to a wide range of support, from a suite of communication materials to a range of awareness and training programmes. The aim of the partnership is to take important steps towards breaking the silence and stigma that can surround mental health.
The partnership has arisen as Mates in Mind, initially established to tackle the challenges of mental ill-health specifically within the construction sector, has expanded the support and services it offers to incorporate transport and logistics companies.
Sally Austin, Chief HR Officer at Wincanton said: “The mental wellbeing of our colleagues is a fundamental part of ensuring everyone at Wincanton can be at their best, both at home and at work. Our partnership with Mates in Mind is another positive step in creating an environment where all our colleagues feel comfortable to talk openly about mental wellbeing.”
James Rudoni, Managing Director at Mates in Mind said: “We are proud to be working alongside Wincanton to drive positive change, moving the organisation and the wider industry towards a healthier and more sustainable way of working.
“This dedication to the long-term health of the business reflects Mates in Mind’s core values. By opening up the conversation around mental health, Wincanton is taking vital steps towards creating positive and long-lasting transformations to the health of their industry.”