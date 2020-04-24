Fleet Source one-stop compliance portal launched

Fleet operators are being offered the opportunity by Fleet Source, to manage all their legal and contractual training requirements in a one-stop compliance portal.
Launched by fleet risk and safety management specialist, Fleet Source, the online cloud based portal creates a single dashboard for every driver, which can be customised for DCPC, FORS, MPQC and any other training provision.
“D-Spot” (Driver – Single Point of Truth) portal, is scalable to any size of fleet operation allowing transport managers to identify training requirements for their workforce.
Fleet Source CEO, Nick Caesari, comments: “Driver compliance is a time-intensive and costly task for fleet operators, with the vast majority – some 79% – relying on complex spreadsheets to monitor and manage their legal and contractual status.
“We’ve developed a quick-view dashboard, which clearly identifies where drivers are in relation to their driver CPC and what their status is with regards to contractual compliance – e.g. FORS or any other scheme. The portal can also predict compliance for future audit dates.
“The automated manager and driver reporting system, enables operators to assign the most appropriate training immediately, ensuring ongoing compliance for their whole fleet, simply and cost-effectively.”
The D-Spot portal automatically uploads all completed training conducted by Fleet Source in real time and other training, internal or from other training providers can be added through an easy upload interface. It can be used to monitor training for all fleet employees, not just commercial drivers. Custom reports can be created covering every aspect of a fleet’s legal and contractual compliance status, including DCPC, FORS and CLOCS.