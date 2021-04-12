Driving tests for lorries set to restart in England and Wales

Following further easing of lockdown restrictions in England and Wales, driving lessons and tests for lorry drivers candidates can restart today, 12 April 2021.
DVSA Chief Executive Loveday Ryder said: “I would like to thank professional drivers for playing such a vital role in transporting essential goods, and helping critical workers travel to and from work.
“I know the suspension of tests and lessons has been incredibly hard for you and I am pleased to announce that driving lessons and tests for lorries and minibuses will restart on 12 April.”
To help reduce the amount of time the candidate and examiner spend in the vehicle when the candidate has failed their test, examiners will continue to end vocational tests early if a candidate commits either a serious or dangerous fault, or a total of 16 driver faults.
They will also end the test early if the candidate fails during the reversing or uncoupling and recoupling manoeuvres on a test with a trailer. These manoeuvres will be carried out at the start of the test where possible.
We have published guidance on GOV.UK for instructors and candidates to let them know what to expect on the day of their theory or practical test.
We have shared our guidance for testing with vocational training associations and they have updated their good practice guidance for trainers.
The Scottish Government has announced that vocational and minibus lessons and tests can potentially restart on 26 April, if coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Scotland as proposed.
Driver CPC training
In-vehicle and classroom-based Driver CPC training can restart from 12 April 2021. We still encourage periodic training to be delivered remotely where possible to help restrict the spread of the virus.