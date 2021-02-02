FORS launches abnormal indivisible loads training

FORS is launching a new training course for transport managers, to help them better understand how to manage the transportation of abnormal indivisible loads.
Abnormal indivisible loads (AILs) are classified as loads which cannot, without undue expense or risk of damage, be divided into two or more loads, in order to transport.
In some instances, depending on the vehicle involved, the type of load, and the route it must travel, this could mean a police escort is required.
Paul Grafton, FORS compliance and training officer, said: “While transporting AILs is quite a specialist activity, FORS members will benefit from downloading the toolkit and attending this free course, which will help them to meet the requirements regarding specialist operations as set out in the FORS Standard.
“FORS Bronze ‘O5 Specialist operations’ requires operators to conduct specialist operations safely and in accordance with the law to ensure that associated risks are managed. This is to make sure drivers, passengers, and other road users are not endangered.
“This course is designed to assist, support and make members aware of what is considered to be an “abnormal load” and what is considered to be an “abnormal indivisible load (AIL)”, and includes information for loads permitted in normal operations and STGO regulations.”
The new course, which will be offered free-of-charge to FORS members from the end of February 2021, via the FORS Professional Virtual Classroom, aims to arm FORS operators with the knowledge they need to ensure safe transportation of such AILs, beginning with learning what type of load is classified as AIL.
Because of their size and weight, AIL movement is covered by specific government legislation. These rules mandate that depending on the type of load, operators must notify key stakeholders, such as local authorities, Highways England and the police, in advance of any movement, to reduce associated risk to all other road users.
The six-hour FORS Professional remote training course looks in detail at how operators should plan AIL movement to meet these regulations and how and when other agencies involved in the planning process should be notified.
Accompanying the training session is a detailed toolkit, designed to support FORS members embed the best practice learnings into their businesses. The downloadable toolkit includes full details of regulations in place to ensure safe transportation of AILs, listing the notification periods required for each vehicle and load type, vehicle dimension classifications, and best practice tips on how to successfully plan AIL movement.