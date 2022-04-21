Revised guidance on categorisation of vehicle defects

Revised guidance on how the DVSA will categorise vehicle defects in roadside checks has been published today, 20 April 2022.
This guide outlines the actions to be taken when roadworthiness defects are found during vehicle inspections.
The changed rules will be enforced from 1 May 2022. On that day the DVSA will also publish the revised Enforcement Sanctions Policy
- The categorisation of defects has been updated to include new items, notes and amendments in parts 1 and 2 of the manual.
- There are significant updates to the load security sections, which includes removing the reference to the load security matrix.
- There are additional load security defects and notes.
- Other updates include vehicles missing an obligatory seat belt, electronic stability control (ESC), suspension joints and overrun brakes.
The revised categorisation of defects document.
Changes to heavy vehicle Annual Test inspection manuals
They have also published changes to the Annual Test inspection manuals for passenger service vehicles and heavy goods vehicles.
The existing publications are still online and in use until 1 May 2022.