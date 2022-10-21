VodaFone
Headline News

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

Mandatory laden brake testing at annual test

Friday, October 21, 2022 - 06:09
Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Fleet Management, General News, MOT, News, Newsletter, Top News

Last month, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) confirmed that most HGV vehicles and trailers will have to be appropriately laden for their annual test from 1 January 2023 onwards.

Any vehicles and trailers which are not laden (unless exempt, such as tri-axle semi-trailers or refuse collection vehicles) will be refused a test by their Vehicle Standards Assessors (VSAs).

Over the last few months, they have explained why laden brake testing is so important.

Prepare for upcoming tests

You can find more information on how to prepare for a brake test in their best practice guide.

They want to ensure that vehicle operators and Authorised Testing Facilities (ATFs) have enough time to prepare for the change, especially those who have vehicles and trailers with a test coming up.

To help, they will be sending regular reminder messages to vehicle operators over the next few months.

They’ll also be encouraging ATFs to share the message with those who prepare vehicles and trailers for test.

We published an article from Vehicle Testing and Roadworthiness Policy Specialist, Richard Clements, who explained what was involved and why vehicles and trailers need to be presented laden.

VodaFone

    EVanDieselvsElectric

