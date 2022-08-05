Headline News

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

Truck driver and tachograph

DVSA opens smart tachograph remote interrogation trial

Friday, August 5, 2022 - 07:01
No Comments
780 Views
Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Smart Tachograph

“Game changing” tachograph sensing technology that can identify if an HGV driver is flouting tacho laws without the vehicle being stopped is being trialled by the DVSA.

The enforcement agency can use the equipment while travelling alongside a lorry or at the roadside and it is being deployed in an effort to prevent dangerously tired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

The DVSA is still seeing cases of serious and deliberate violations, with 1,317 drivers’ hours prohibitions issued to HGV, PCV and applicable light CV drivers during the 2021/22 financial year.

The technology, dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), pulls data from vehicles fitted with smart tachographs while they are on the move by picking up information from a smart tacho’s antennae.

DVSA traffic examiners will be able to detect violations such as if a tachograph card is not inserted, if the card has been tampered with and also whether it has been correctly calibrated.

They can then read, interrogate and act on this data and stop a truck to verify the information and take appropriate action.

The agency said it hoped DSRC, already in use in Europe, will provide it with greater capabilities to identify drivers’ hours offences, as well as offering greater agility and unpredictability as the tools can be fixed to a stand, attached to buildings or highway infrastructure, or used on a vehicle.

Caroline Hicks, DVSA head of regulatory services and transformation, said: “We are committed to exploring every available opportunity to help us prevent dangerously tired drivers putting themselves and the everyday road user at serious risk.

“The new technology is a potential game changer in identifying tachograph violations.

“We’re also excited to see where this leads in helping us identify operators who knowingly break all kinds of safety rules.”

Last month, the DVSA also started using a mobile inspection unit, which includes a roller brake tester, under vehicle cameras and tacho analysis equipment, to identify dangerous drivers and take them off the roads.

Tags
,

Related Article

New car registrations fall as supply issues c...

Aug 05, 2022No Comments

UK new car registrations fell by -9.0% to reach 112,162 units in July, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).1

Direct Vision Standard

London’s Direct Vision St...

Transport for London’s Direct Vision Standard (DVS) is behind

Aug 05, 2022
Global Good Awards

Eco fleet-tech business rea...

Lightfoot, the trail-blazing, in-cab, driver fleet coaching technology and

Aug 04, 2022
Dacia Duster Commercial

Dacia Duster Commercial is ...

The Dacia Duster Commercial has been enhanced with the

Aug 04, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20224,164 Views

    RHA hail High Court order for ...

    RHA has welcomed a High

    Jul 27, 20223,396 Views
    Dover chaos

    EU-bound hauliers hit with £3...

    More than 100 fines in

    Jul 29, 20222,970 Views
    Bridgstone truck

    Bridgestone & Webfleet to...

    Together, Bridgestone and Webfleet are

    Aug 01, 20222,874 Views
    National Highways Research Van

    New research van rolled out to...

    New mobile technology capable of

    Jul 29, 20222,646 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,772 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,230 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,430 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,330 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,476 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing