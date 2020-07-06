Zellwood set to reduce CO2 emissions by 500,000kg per year

One of Ireland’s leading contract management and logistics solutions providers, Zellwood Limited, has invested in 40 new DAF CF tractor units from DAF Trucks Ireland, as part of a long-term commitment to reduce CO2 emissions.
This year marks the 25th anniversary for Zellwood, a company founded by brothers Mark and William Flanagan in 1995. Starting with just two trucks, today the company operates over 70 vehicles from their base in North Dublin, all of which are DAF.
Building on their proven relationship with DAF Trucks Ireland, Zellwood’s latest investment in the DAF product will see 40 new DAF CF tractor units join their fleet. The vehicles feature the latest multitorque PACCAR MX-11 engine, delivering an extra 7% fuel economy and lower CO2 and NOx emissions. In addition, the vehicles are complete with the latest DAF driver comfort and safety features as standard.
Zellwood director, William Flanagan, explained their reasons for continuing to choose DAF: “Within Zellwood we have a 5-year plan on reduction of CO2 gasses. Our initial plan was to reduce CO2 by 500,000kg within this timeframe. With this acquisition of 40 new trucks from DAF Trucks Ireland, we’re only two-and-a-half years in to the plan and we will already have achieved that goal. We’ll now be looking to save an additional 300,000kg of CO2 per year on top of our original target.”
With features including Forward Collision Warning, Advanced Emergency Braking System and Lane Departure Warning System, William Flanagan further highlighted safety as a big consideration when it came to his decision making: “There are two main reasons we choose DAF: emissions is one and the other is health and safety. We think the safety that comes from a DAF truck is a huge benefit for our drivers, and to other road users.
Flanagan concluded, “Quite simply, DAF is the truck of choice for us.”