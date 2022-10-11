VodaFone
DAF

New highly efficient drivelines for DAF LF series

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
DAF Trucks introduces a completely new range of drivelines for its popular LF distribution series. The new PACCAR PX-5 and PX-7 engines, in combination with the new automatic 8-speed PowerLine gearboxes, result in up to 7% higher fuel efficiency compared to the already very efficient models.

The DAF LF is the ultimate distribution truck for both operators and drivers. It combines lowest operating costs, high payloads, superb reliability and class-leading manoeuverability with excellent comfort, ergonomics and driving characteristics.

The 4.5-litre 4-cylinder PACCAR PX-5 engine and the 6.7-litre 6-cylinder PACCAR PX-7 engine have been completely redesigned. Both state-of-the-art engines are characterised by a new lightweight yet ultra-strong Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) block and cast-iron cylinder head, new low-friction pistons, new highly efficient compressors and a new waste-gate turbo.

The new PACCAR PX engines for the DAF LF series are available in seven output ratings, to optimally meet customer requirements.

The 4.5-litre PACCAR PX-5 engine is available with outputs from 124 kW (170 hp) to 153 kW (210 hp) and the 6.7-litre PACCAR PX-7 engine offers outputs from 167 kW (230 hp) up to 227 kW (310 hp). The engines develop peak torque at even lower engine speeds, supporting down-speeding and thus excellent fuel efficiency.

Part of the new DAF LF driveline is the new 8-speed, fully automatic PowerLine transmission, which features optimal gear spread and steps. Powershifting without any torque interruption enables smooth shifts and quick throttle response, resulting in excellent comfort and driveability. In addition, the new transmissions provide outstanding low speed manoeuverability, enabled by an urge-to-move feature upon releasing the brake pedal.

6- and 9-speed manual transmissions will remain available for the DAF LF series, while fully automatic Allison gearboxes will continue to be available for special applications, such as refuse collection and firefighting.

The new PACCAR PX-5 and PX-7 engines and PowerLine transmissions – in combination with optimised rear axle ratios – result in fuel savings of up to 7%, depending on the application, further enhancing the excellent business proposition of the DAF LF series in the distribution segment.

Source: UK Haulier

