Headline News

It’s ‘back to business’ as new DAF Dealer demo fleet hits the road

Thursday, July 9, 2020 - 08:38
No Comments
282 Views
DAF, Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

DAF Trucks has said “it’s back to business” as the company embarks upon its ‘25 Years UK Market Leader’ dealer demonstration programme.

DAF DealerA total of 32 specially-liveried ‘Pure Excellence’ DAF XF FTG 6×2 tractors with range-topping luxury Super Space Cabs are now at DAF Dealer sales locations right across the UK ready to hit the road.

Special ‘liquid metal silver’ paint and ’25 Years UK Market Leader’ livery deliver a striking on-road presence, at the same time acknowledging the British-built DAF brand’s outstanding milestone of a quarter of a century as market leader.

Like many in the transport industry, DAF Trucks continues to play a crucial role during the coronavirus health emergency. Throughout the crisis, all 130 DAF Dealers across the UK have remained fully operational to support DAF – and non-DAF – operators as they perform their essential transport function. The company is confident that the timing of its 25 Years UK Market Leader dealer demo programme will help reinvigorate new truck sales and help stimulate the economy as the UK begins its recovery process.

All the new XF trucks feature DAF’s ‘FTG’ 6×2 twin-steer axle configuration – the company’s best-selling tractor unit in the UK – and a mix of 480bhp and 530bhp engine ratings. The fleet is decked in striking new ‘pure metal silver’ livery to celebrate DAF Trucks’ notable 25 years as market leader, which also features dealer-specific decals.

The tractor units are specified with a whole host of premium comfort and safety features including DAF factory-fitted camera and sensors to enhance the safety of vulnerable road users and to comply with the forthcoming London Direct Vision Standard Safety Permit scheme. Operators are being urged to contact their local dealer at their earliest convenience to secure an early date for demonstration.

“We genuinely believe that it’s back to business for DAF and the wider transport industry generally,” said DAF Trucks Sales Director Russell Patmore, “We’re confident the time is right to kick-start new truck sales. We have our new demo fleet now in place throughout the DAF Dealer network and we’ve really pushed the boat out on spec and, of course, our special new liquid metal silver livery. We’re very proud of our 25 successive years as UK market leader,” he said, “and we’re going to celebrate the fact out on the road with our demo fleet!”

Tags
,

Related Article

Ontruck

Ontruck continues European expansion

Jul 09, 2020No Comments

Digital road freight platform Ontruck celebrates a major European milestone today as it adds international distribution to its growing product portfolio. The latest service expansion enables shippers

Ecogen

FreshLinc test Ecogen for c...

Ahead of the red diesel rebate changes scheduled for

Jul 09, 2020
Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches...

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has launched new ServiceCare Maintenance

Jul 09, 2020
Geotab

Geotab and Ford expand inte...

Geotab, a global leader in connected and electrified transportation,

Jul 08, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202056,202 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201426,742 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201424,828 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201923,148 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201822,560 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing