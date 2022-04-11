Headline News

New Generation DAF XG

DAF New Generation XG⁺ awarded ‘Best UK Diesel Tractor’

Monday, April 11, 2022 - 06:38
The New Generation DAF XG⁺ has been awarded ‘Best UK Diesel Tractor’ at the prestigious Fleet News Awards ’22. At the same occasion, the jury crowned the DAF LF ‘Best Two-axle Lightweight Rigid Truck’ and the DAF CF ‘Best Rigid Truck’. It is the fifth year in succession in which DAF Trucks has picked-up top honours at the Fleet News Awards.

The win for the XG⁺ follows the ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’ award for the New Generation DAF XF, XG and XG⁺ announced last November – and more recently national ‘Truck of the Year’ awards in Portugal and Romania.

DAF LF rigidThe Fleet News Awards judges were full of praise for the New Generation DAF XG⁺. “The XG⁺ sets a new benchmark in the tractor market. DAF’s flagship is stylish, packed with innovation, impressive to drive, offers the largest cab in the industry and is comfortable to live with. Fleets benefit from competitive operating costs and the renowned excellence of DAF’s support to maximise uptime. Driver appeal and fleet appeal make a winning combination.”

Best Rigid Truck

DAF’s popular distribution CF truck series scooped the title ‘Best Rigid Truck’. The jury stated: “The CF is a clear winner in the heavy rigid category. It is by far the best all-round rigid package meeting the needs of fleets across all types of industry sectors. Reliability, payload, driver appeal, dealer support and favourable operating costs are among its many winning attributes.”

Best Lightweight Truck

In addition, DAF’s city distribution truck, the unsurpassed LF series, was crowned ‘Best Two-axle Lightweight Rigid Truck’. “The LF dominates the UK’s 7.5-tonne truck market and it’s easy to see why: excellent reliability, competitive pricing and the best dealer back-up in the business give fleets huge confidence in the truck. It is also ergonomically designed with the driver in mind, with a good sized, well equipped, comfortable cab. It’s the proven choice across all types of fleet activity.”

Laurence Drake, Managing Director at DAF Trucks in the UK, received the awards from Dave Jones of award sponsor Rivus Fleet Management Solutions. Laurence added: “We’re thrilled to pick up these very highly-regarded awards. The recognition for our models is testament to the quality and reliability that’s found in the DNA of the DAF range.”

