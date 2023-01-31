VodaFone
Headline News

DAF

Asset Alliance Group aids construction equipment firm’s cost-cutting drive

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 - 06:32
No Comments
1,188 Views
DAF, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

JMS Plant Hire has added two new DAF XF 530 Super Space Cab 6×2 tractor units and three new Nooteboom 3-axle stepframe trailers, supplied by Asset Alliance Group, to its growing commercial vehicle fleet.

The North Lanarkshire company has taken delivery of the trucks on a three-year contract hire deal, while the trailers arrive on a four-year agreement. A subsidiary of Advance Construction, JMS Plant Hire will use the vehicles to move its own machinery and equipment, including excavators and bulldozers, to service some 2,500 sites across Scotland.

Colin Sinclair, General Manager for Transport at JMS Plant Hire, says: “By having our own stepframe trailers, we are definitely saving costs and improving the efficiency of our operations. It means we are not relying on hiring subcontractors to move our plant at hefty haulage rates.

“It gives us much more control in ensuring we get our machinery to construction sites on time, which is a major benefit.”

Commenting on Asset Alliance Group’s customer service, he adds: “Other companies just didn’t have the availability, but their team was able to secure the vehicles we needed – and offered them at competitive rates.

“The customer service is spot on. The team at Asset Alliance Group know what we are looking for and the type of specifications we need. They really look after you.”

Sinclair adds: “We pride ourselves on sourcing the best vehicles. The Nooteboom trailers and the DAF tractors really look the business, boosting the image of our company and helping us to generate new work.”

The new trailers and tractor units join a 36-strong mixed fleet of vehicles at JMS Plant Hire, the majority of which are construction service tippers.

John Scott, Regional Sales Manager at Asset Alliance Group, says: “It’s a great pleasure to work with Colin and the team at JMS Plant Hire. Asset Alliance Group was able to supply the company with new trucks and trailers to the specifications they required when they needed them due to our stock holding and buying capabilities.”

JMS Plant Hire maintains an asset base of equipment, plant and vehicles worth around £20 million and provides Advance Construction with all of its plant and machinery requirements.

Tags
,

Related Article

Spanning the Calder & Hebble Navigation

Feb 01, 2023No Comments

Believed to be the largest individual civil engineering project ever undertaken by Calderdale Council, Collett deliver four steel bridge sections to form the new link road across

Fusion Processing Ltd accel...

Fleetpoint has been closely following the progress of the

Feb 01, 2023

EV waiting game for fleet d...

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming the go-to option for

Feb 01, 2023

ABB E-mobility delivers mil...

ABB E-mobility has announced the delivery of its one

Jan 31, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    MOT change proposals: the indu...

    There has been further reaction

    Jan 23, 20235,394 Views

    UK’s first full size autonom...

    Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus

    Jan 23, 20235,130 Views

    Four fleet and transport predi...

    Fleet management over the next

    Jan 23, 20234,452 Views

    The safest new car of 2022: Te...

    Tesla’s Model Y is the

    Jan 23, 20234,188 Views

    Hydrogen: The future for HGVs

    In recent years, the transportation

    Jan 30, 20234,080 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022112,986 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202274,160 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202248,588 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202238,256 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202233,552 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Spanning the Calder & Heb...

    Believed to be the largest

    Feb 01, 2023

    Fusion Processing Ltd accelera...

    Fleetpoint has been closely following

    Feb 01, 2023

    EV waiting game for fleet driv...

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming

    Feb 01, 2023

    ABB E-mobility delivers millio...

    ABB E-mobility has announced the

    Jan 31, 2023

    How fleet video telematics tec...

    Operating a fleet is only

    Jan 31, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing