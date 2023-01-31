Asset Alliance Group aids construction equipment firm’s cost-cutting drive

JMS Plant Hire has added two new DAF XF 530 Super Space Cab 6×2 tractor units and three new Nooteboom 3-axle stepframe trailers, supplied by Asset Alliance Group, to its growing commercial vehicle fleet.
The North Lanarkshire company has taken delivery of the trucks on a three-year contract hire deal, while the trailers arrive on a four-year agreement. A subsidiary of Advance Construction, JMS Plant Hire will use the vehicles to move its own machinery and equipment, including excavators and bulldozers, to service some 2,500 sites across Scotland.
Colin Sinclair, General Manager for Transport at JMS Plant Hire, says: “By having our own stepframe trailers, we are definitely saving costs and improving the efficiency of our operations. It means we are not relying on hiring subcontractors to move our plant at hefty haulage rates.
“It gives us much more control in ensuring we get our machinery to construction sites on time, which is a major benefit.”
Commenting on Asset Alliance Group’s customer service, he adds: “Other companies just didn’t have the availability, but their team was able to secure the vehicles we needed – and offered them at competitive rates.
“The customer service is spot on. The team at Asset Alliance Group know what we are looking for and the type of specifications we need. They really look after you.”
Sinclair adds: “We pride ourselves on sourcing the best vehicles. The Nooteboom trailers and the DAF tractors really look the business, boosting the image of our company and helping us to generate new work.”
The new trailers and tractor units join a 36-strong mixed fleet of vehicles at JMS Plant Hire, the majority of which are construction service tippers.
John Scott, Regional Sales Manager at Asset Alliance Group, says: “It’s a great pleasure to work with Colin and the team at JMS Plant Hire. Asset Alliance Group was able to supply the company with new trucks and trailers to the specifications they required when they needed them due to our stock holding and buying capabilities.”
JMS Plant Hire maintains an asset base of equipment, plant and vehicles worth around £20 million and provides Advance Construction with all of its plant and machinery requirements.