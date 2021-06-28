New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV officially on sale in the UK

Monday 28 June, 2021 marks the commercial launch of New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV in the UK. The introduction of New C3 Aircross SUV sees a host of exterior and interior updates, including a re-designed front end for a more assertive look and enhanced status. Inspired by the CXPERIENCE concept car, the ‘front face’ is the latest representation of Citroën’s new design signature. The distinctive and unique identity can also be seen across other recently launched models in the range, including New C3, New C4 and New ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric.
The new front end integrates chrome-trimmed chevrons that extend out towards the slim and distinctive LED headlights. New C3 Aircross SUV also sports a front bumper and radiator grille with a brand-new, intricate geometric pattern and a new aluminium-grey skid plate with coloured inserts that further enhance the model’s sense of robustness.
Other enhancements to the exterior design of New C3 Aircross SUV include the availability of new 16 and 17-inch alloy wheel designs, as well as three new body-colours – including striking ‘Voltaic Blue’ – and two new Colour Packs (Anodised Orange and Anodised Dark Blue). The Colour Packs add splashes of colour to the front bumper, the door mirrors and on the rear quarter-light windows. At the rear, the light clusters take on a new darker appearance.
Significant changes have been made in the area between the front seats:
- New central closed storage compartment (accessible to both front and rear passengers)*
- New handbrake design
- New integrated cup-holder design
- New, larger front centre console
These additions are on top of a host of practical features that continue to feature in the car, including a two-position boot-floor*, an adjustable drivers armrest**, a folding front passenger seat** (providing an outstanding load length of 2.4m), sliding and reclining rear seats** and rear window blinds**.
In addition to enhanced practicality, the interior of New C3 Aircross SUV also benefits from the fitment of Advanced Comfort seats**. The brand’s signature seating provides uniquely shaped padding and distinctive Citroën stitching, giving the visual impression of soft and cosy cushioning. To provide welcoming comfort the seats feature an extra 15mm of foam that is immediately apparent upon taking a seat and is akin to a mattress topper. For longer and more dynamic trips, the seats provide optimum comfort through the combination of a high-density sheet in the centre of the seat and thicker, structured foam.
New C3 Aircross SUV is available with a choice of three trim levels, ‘C-Series’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’, with every model enjoying wealth of standard equipment. All New C3 Aircross SUV models enjoy alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, lane departure warning, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay™.
Customers moving up to the ‘Shine’ trim enjoy additional features including Active Safety Brake, a new, larger nine-inch touchscreen with Citroën Connect Nav, as well as a ‘Flex Load/Pull Out’ boot floor.
Range topping ‘Shine Plus’ models offer keyless entry and start, Advanced Comfort seats, front parking sensors with reversing camera and larger 17-inch alloy wheels.
The commercial launch coincides with first deliveries to Citroën retailers. Retail customers ordering online, or from selected retailers, will benefit from a free five-year transferable warranty, over and above all other launch offers.
During these uncertain times, Citroën UK has rapidly increased its online presence to make the purchase experience of vehicles – including New C3 Aircross SUV – as seamless as possible. Citroën UK now offers customers the opportunity to complete their entire purchase, exclusively and simply, from the comfort of their own home – from browsing the website and using the car configurator, to personalising their finance options, valuing their part exchange, selecting their preferred retailer, and placing an order online. The entire process can be completed in 20-30 minutes through a dedicated web portal, with experts on hand via phone, email and live chat to help guide customers through the process.
Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s Managing Director, said: “Monday 28 June is a significant day for the Citroën brand in the UK, with the commercial launch of New C3 Aircross SUV. When the original model launched in 2017, as the brand’s first new-generation SUV, it brought something genuinely refreshing to the segment – namely, familiar MPV versatility, but with a more distinctive SUV design. New C3 Aircross SUV moves the game on still further, with an increased emphasis on design, personalisation, technology and comfort.”
* Shine and Shine Plus models
** Shine Plus models