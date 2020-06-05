Headline News

Van registrations down 74.1% in May

Friday, June 5, 2020 - 07:24
No Comments
390 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, SMMT Monthly Van Sales, Top News, Van News

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market fell -74.1% in May as the nationwide coronavirus lockdown continued to impact registrations, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Some 7,541 vehicles were delivered in the month, the majority to fleets running food distribution, home delivery, utilities, broadband and emergency services operations.

Mimicking trends seen in the previous month of lockdown, smaller commercial vehicles saw larger drops in demand, with just 741 pickups and 26 4x4s registered in May, down -80.3% and -83.8% respectively. Meanwhile, vans weighing 2.0 tonnes or less saw a -84.0% decline and registrations of mid-sized vans weighing more than 2.0-2.5 tonnes fell -78.7%. Elsewhere, registrations of larger vans weighing 2.5-3.5 tonnes saw a decline of -70.4%, with 5,412 units delivered contact-free to businesses pivotal to keeping the country going amid a nationwide crisis.

As lockdown has continued for more than two out of the first five months of the year, performance year-to-date has declined -49.6%, with almost half the number of vehicles registered than in the same period last year.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “While slightly better than April, these figures are still extremely worrying. As more businesses re-open, we are seeing a gradual uptick in fleet renewal orders. However, restoring operator confidence to ensure they continue to invest in their fleets is the only way to get more of the latest, cleanest commercial vehicles on our roads. This will be critical not just to the economy but to the resumption of normality for business and society which depends on this sector.”

Van registrations

Van registrations

Van registrations

Van registrations

Tags
,

Related Article

Volvo Trucks

New Volvo Trucks finance program helps haulag...

Jun 05, 2020No Comments

Volvo Trucks and Volvo Financial Services have launched a finance program to help hauliers and own-account operators in need of liquidity support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The

Reflex Vehicle Hire

Reflex Vehicle Hire launche...

Award-winning flexible vehicle hire provider Reflex Vehicle Hire has

Jun 05, 2020
Lockdown

Coronavirus: 3 ways for fle...

Regardless of what situation you currently find yourself in

Jun 04, 2020
PACTS

PACTS report: Roads policin...

The government should be guided by the science and

Jun 04, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202043,308 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201423,400 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201422,056 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201820,148 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201919,950 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing