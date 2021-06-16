Motorpoint completes largest-ever commercial vehicle fleet sale

Headline News

Motorpoint has completed its largest-ever commercial vehicle fleet sale.

The UK’s largest independent car retailer recently organised delivery of 40 Ford Transit Customs to the headquarters of M&J Evans Construction Ltd based in Aldridge in the West Midlands, with potential for more vans in the future.

Founded in 2003, the business specialises in providing Civil Engineering and Groundworks to many of the country’s leading housebuilders including David Wilson, St Modwen Homes, Taylor Wimpey and William Davis.

Motorpoint

Pictured from the left are Mark Britton, Steve Grice, Alison Stubbs and Philip McEvilly from M&J Evans Plant Ltd

Due to unprecedented demand, M & J Evans Construction Ltd required 40 Ford Transit Custom 300 L1 for field-based ground staff working on construction sites across the Midlands, North West and Yorkshire.

M & J Evans Construction Ltd turned to the online team at Motorpoint for help with meeting their specific vehicle requirements.

“We have a large fleet of vehicles,” explained Alison Stubbs, Assistant Plant and Transport Manager at M & J Evans Plant Ltd, “a number of which needed replacing. I was looking for one supplier that could provide all of the vehicles on time and on budget, rather than having to go through multiple suppliers, which would have been the only other option.

“I knew of Motorpoint and went online and found they had exactly the product we required. I spoke with Robin Johnson who, within a matter of days, had everything organised. We arranged to go to one of the branches to view the vehicles and once we were happy it was just a case of organising delivery.”

Alison added: “The vehicles have all been livered and are already out in the field with our groundworkers, such has been the quick turnaround. I couldn’t recommend Motorpoint highly enough. We’re already looking at ordering even more of the Ford Transit Customs in the near future and, based on this experience, it’s more than likely it will be with Motorpoint.”

Jon Baird, Chief Commercial Officer at Motorpoint, said: “Motorpoint has been providing companies of all sizes with light commercial vehicles for many years but never in this quantity. We’re absolutely thrilled that M&J Evans Construction Ltd selected Motorpoint as their supplier and I couldn’t be prouder of Robin and the team for the work they put into organising delivery of so many vehicles in such a short space of time.”

Motorpoint, which was recently named one of the best companies to work for in the UK for a seventh consecutive year, stocks a comprehensive range of nearly new, low mileage light commercial vehicles from manufacturers such as Fiat, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Vauxhall and VW. Prices start from only £8,999 plus VAT.

Every vehicle from Motorpoint comes with the balance of manufacturer’s warranty backed by the Motorpoint Price Promise. This means Motorpoint will refund the difference to any customer within seven days of their order if they find the same car cheaper from a competitor. As a bonus, it will also give the customer £50 worth of Amazon vouchers to spend.

Plus, as part of the company’s on-going COVID-19 safeguarding processes, all vehicle collections are completed in specially designated areas to always guarantee social distancing while an online portal means the car buying experience is completely paperless with customers able to sign for their new car using their mobile phone. Furthermore, every purchase, whether it is instore or online, is backed by a 14-day money back guarantee.

