Reflex launches new online auction platform for used vehicles

Thursday, January 14, 2021 - 07:38
A new online auction service from Reflex Vehicle Sales will enable traders to submit live bids on former Reflex Vehicle Hire stock during a series of regular sales.

ReflexThe service, called Reflex Trade Auction, was developed over the past year by an in-house team of experts at Reflex Vehicle Hire and will go live during January.

The first of a series of auctions will start Friday 15th January 2021 running until Monday 18th January 2021.

Currently, traders can express interest in used stock listed for sale on the Reflex Vehicle Hire website, but the new service will enable live bids on a selection of defleeted cars and vans.

Traders simply register to have their own auction account to access the latest weekly sale; once bidding has closed, vehicles will be available for collection or they can be delivered using sterile procedures that are Covid-safe.

Martin Tyers, Head of Fleet at Reflex Vehicle Hire, said: “The new Reflex Trade Auction provides great value deals that are available at the click of a button, with no additional commission or auction fees.

“As part of our commitment to the highest standards, Reflex Vehicle Hire owns its fleet vehicles, which means we can offer a wide range of quality used cars and vans in addition to our hire services.”

Each year, Reflex Vehicle Sales sells hundreds of used vehicles to trade customers, who trust Reflex’s reputation for honesty, quality, and a partnership approach.

Cars and vans from most major brands are offered direct from the Reflex hire fleet.

Commercial vehicle brands include Isuzu, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, Vauxhall, and Volkswagen. Car brands offered include models from Audi, BMW, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Peugeot, Skoda, Range Rover and Volkswagen.

Vehicles are typically sold at three to four years old and will have been owned by Reflex Vehicle Hire since new.

They will have been serviced throughout their life by an in-house team of trained professional technicians, while Driive with Reflex tracking and dashcam technology fitted to vehicles means they have been carefully monitored by customers and well looked after.

Vehicles are provided with two keys, an example of the attention to detail and long-term vehicle care offered by Reflex Vehicle Hire. In addition, they are offered with any signwriting removed and with full preparation, including a valet.

To reflect Reflex Vehicle Hire’s commitment to safety, speed limiters that restrict vans to 70mph are left on, although it is a simple process for customers to remove them if needed.

Research shows that trade buyers value used cars and vans offered from Reflex Vehicle Hire more highly because they know they have been looked after and have detailed service histories.

Traders can register by visiting https://www.reflexvehiclehire.com/portal/register

