Headline News

UK new car registrations fall -44.4% in March

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - 08:11
No Comments
480 Views
Car Purchase, General News, News, Newsletter, SMMT Monthly Car Sales, Top News

The UK new car market declined -44.4% in March, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). In the important plate change month 203,370 fewer cars were registered than in March 2019, as showrooms closed in line with government advice to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The performance represented a steeper fall than during the 2009 financial crisis and the worst March since the late nineties when the market changed to the bi-annual plate change system. With lockdowns taking place in many European countries earlier than the UK, even more dramatic falls have been reported elsewhere, with Italy down -85%, France -72% and Spain down -69% in March.

In total, 254,684 new cars were registered in the month, with demand from private buyers and larger fleets falling by -40.4% and -47.4% respectively. Meanwhile the numbers of petrol and diesel cars joining the road were down -49.9% and 61.9%.

There was some good news for early adopters, who were able to take delivery of the latest alternatively fuelled cars before the crisis took hold in the UK. Registrations of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rose almost three-fold in the month to 11,694 units, accounting for 4.6% of the market, while plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) grew 38.0%. Uptake of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), however, fell -7.1%.

While many car showrooms are likely to remain closed for the coming weeks, companies are still working to ensure deliveries to critical workers, and the industry is also striving to keep sufficient service and repair workshops open to maintain vehicles which are helping to deliver essential goods and services across the country.

The news comes as SMMT downgrades its interim market outlook for the year to 1.73 million registrations – a -23% decline on the previous outlook made in January and some -25% lower than the 2.31 million units registered in 2019.  A further outlook will be published in April to reflect the latest conditions.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “With the country locked down in crisis mode for a large part of March, this decline will come as no surprise. Despite this being the lowest March since we moved to the bi-annual plate change system, it could have been worse had the significant advanced orders placed for the new 20 plate not been delivered in the early part of the month. We should not, however, draw long term conclusions from these figures other than this being a stark realisation of what happens when economies grind to a halt.

“How long the market remains stalled is uncertain, but it will reopen and the products will be there. In the meantime, we will continue to work with government to do all we can to ensure the thousands of people employed in this sector are ready for work and Britain gets back on the move.”

Despite the challenges, car manufacturers and their retail networks are providing volunteers and diverting resources and funding to help the national effort during the pandemic. Hundreds of vehicles have been deployed in local communities across the UK, helping front-line workers and volunteers in the emergency services, welfare and charity sectors to look after society’s most vulnerable. Other supportive efforts include providing breakdown assistance for NHS workers, converting premises into storage and food bank facilities, supplying personal protective equipment such as safety goggles and face shields and working alongside other sectors to scale up ventilator production.

new car registrations

new car registrations

new car registrations

new car registrations

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Electric

Going Electric: The Impact of 2020 Spring Bud...

Apr 07, 2020No Comments

Last month’s budget, though now rightfully overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis, was one of many firsts. Due to its significant delay from last Autumn, it is to

UK Power Networks

Motorists ‘back smart...

The majority of motorists would be happy to charge

Apr 07, 2020
Eurocargo

IVECO lands Eurocargo groun...

IVECO’s proven HI-SCR engine technology – which eliminates the

Apr 07, 2020

Comment on SMMT new car sal...

Michael Woodward, UK automotive lead, Deloitte, said: “With the

Apr 07, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201418,048 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201417,334 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,130 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201917,088 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,606 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage