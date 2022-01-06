VodaFone
Headline News
Covid stalls 2021 UK new car market (January 6, 2022 11:26 am)
Collard Group commence using Truckfile (January 6, 2022 7:21 am)
Pinnacle Group begins full electric transition (January 6, 2022 7:09 am)
Response to changes to the Plug-in Car Grant (December 16, 2021 7:19 am)
Crimestoppers: Rising threat of drug driving (December 15, 2021 12:34 am)

Car News

UK Car production

Covid stalls 2021 UK new car market

Thursday, January 6, 2022 - 11:26
No Comments
414 Views
Car News, General News, News, Newsletter, SMMT Monthly Car Sales, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Top News

2021 New car registrations grew by a marginal 1.0% on a pandemic-ravaged 2020, as 1.65 million new cars entered the UK market, according to new figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The figures underline the ongoing impact of Covid and the semiconductor shortage on the industry, with the market down -28.7% on pre-pandemic 20191, representing the second worst year since 1992.2

Car Production Summary for 2021

There was some good news, however, with 2021 the most successful year in history for electric vehicle uptake as more new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered than over the previous five years combined.3 190,727 new BEVs joined Britain’s roads, along with 114,554 plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), meaning 18.5% of all new cars registered in 2021 can be plugged in. This is in addition to the 147,246 hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) registered which took a further 8.9% market share in a bumper year for electrified car registrations, with 27.5% of the total market now electrified in some form.

Following billions of pounds of investment into new technology by manufacturers, more than 40% of models are now available as plug-ins. Indeed, the shift in customer preference for these new technologies continues apace, with December seeing BEVs take a record market share in a non-locked down trading month, accounting for 25.5% of all new registrations.

The UK finished 2021 as the third largest European market for new car registrations but the second largest by volume for plug-in vehicles and the second largest for BEVs. It is only in ninth position overall, however, in Europe for BEVs by market share, underlining the progress still to be made, despite the UK having among the most ambitious targets of all major markets with the end of sale of new petrol and diesel cars scheduled for 2030.

Recent announcements, including cuts to both purchase incentives and grants for home chargers, put the achievement of industry’s and government’s net zero ambitions at risk. Furthermore, the slow pace of growth in on-street public charging – where, on average, 16 cars potentially share one standard on-street charger – could put the brake on EV demand and undermine the UK’s attractiveness as a place to sell electric cars.4

Petrol-powered vehicles, including mild hybrids (MHEVs), remain Britain’s most popular powertrain, accounting for 58.3% of all new cars registered in 2021, with diesel-powered cars including MHEVs making up 14.2% of the market, followed by BEVs at 11.6%, HEVs at 8.9% and PHEVs at 7.0%.

Registrations by private buyers increased by a moderate 7.4%, while those by businesses and large fleets fell by -4.4% and -4.7% respectively, in part due to supply shortages. Superminis remained Britain’s most popular cars, with 514,024 registrations, followed by the lower medium (449,631) and dual purpose (443,632) segments.

Looking ahead, the latest forecast for 2022 – published in October, before the rise of the Omicron variant – is for 1.96 million new car registrations.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “It’s been another desperately disappointing year for the car industry as Covid continues to cast a pall over any recovery. Manufacturers continue to battle myriad challenges, with tougher trading arrangements, accelerating technology shifts and, above all, the global semiconductor shortage which is decimating supply.

“Despite the challenges, the undeniable bright spot is the growth in electric car uptake. A record-breaking year for the cleanest, greenest vehicles is testament to the investment made by the industry over the past decade and the inherent attractiveness of the technology. The models are there, with two of every five new car models now able to be plugged in, drivers have the widest choice ever and industry is working hard to overcome Covid-related supply constraints.

“The biggest obstacle to our shared net zero ambitions is not product availability, however, but cost and charging infrastructure. Recent cuts to incentives and home charging grants should be reversed and we need to boost the roll out of public on-street charging with mandated targets, providing every driver, wherever they live, with the assurance they can charge where they want and when they want.”

Best Sellers

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Collard Group commence using Truckfile

Jan 06, 2022No Comments

Waste management specialist Collard Group has revolutionised its workshop and fleet management, with the help of industry-leading digital systems from Truckfile. The Hampshire-based operator is now using

Pinnacle Group begins full ...

Leading provider of community-facing property and facilities management (FM)

Jan 06, 2022

REE commences trials of all...

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE), today announced it is

Jan 06, 2022
White Truck in motion isolated with clipping path

How smart technology can he...

Driving heavy vehicles is a challenging occupation, demanding skill

Jan 06, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021232,266 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021142,986 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019102,114 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202158,038 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201849,668 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing