Seven up for Gold-standard ELB Partners

Wimbledon-based haulier ELB Partners has maintained its position as London’s only holder of the Gold standard Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) award after securing the accolade for the seventh consecutive year.
ELB Partners, a member of the Pallet-Track network, also confirmed its retention of the FORS Silver and Bronze awards as part of the annual audit.
The company, which marked its 50th anniversary last year and also has a site at Purfleet in Essex, has invested heavily in its fleet to uphold the standards expected in the root-and-branch audit, including additional camera technology to protect vulnerable road users and vehicles with the latest EURO6 engines.
Peter Eason, ELB’s managing director, said: “Last year provided us with a challenge like no other but I’m proud to say our standards never slipped and this latest FORS accreditation is confirmation of that.
“Our team regularly goes above and beyond to service our customers and this award is testament to their hard work. Volumes soared last year and we were able to meet this demand while facing the unique challenges of operating during a global pandemic.
“Increasingly, we know many construction sites and businesses in major cities no longer accept deliveries from non-FORS-standard deliveries, so for us this isn’t a hygiene factor – it’s a must-have.
“We will continue to work tirelessly to maintain the health and safety and environmental standards expected of us as FORS Gold holders.
“Our 50 years in business celebrations will not be dampened by COVID-19 and we continue to invest in our modern fleet with a ‘one-off special’ limited edition Volvo FH Unlimited to go with our seventh year of FORS Gold.”
FORS, which offers gold, silver and bronze awards, is a method of recognising fleet operations that comply with the requirements of the FORS Standard which is based upon lawfulness, safety, efficiency, and environmental protection. Fleet operations are audited against the requirements of an approved FORS certification body.
Nigel Parkes, managing director of Pallet-Track, said: “Maintaining high standards in a business doesn’t happen by accident – it’s only possible by sticking rigorously to the levels required and always looking to improve.
“The fact ELB has maintained FORS Gold over such a long period of time demonstrates just how seriously it takes its obligations. I know the team has once again worked exceptionally hard to achieve this accreditation, so many congratulations to them.”