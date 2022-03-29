Rivus scoops Fleet Supplier of the Year for second year in a row

Following a challenging year for the automotive and fleet management sector and up against some solid competition, Rivus has been crowned Fleet Supplier of the Year in the Fleet News Awards 2022.
Rivus is one of only two suppliers in the ten-year history of the awards to have taken the top fleet prize for two consecutive years. It was again recognised for its Covid response, commitment to quality management and training and development of the Rivus team.
A spokesperson on behalf of the fleet judging panel, overseen by awards chairman Christopher Macgowan and auditor Brian Cooper from EY said: “Rivus’s commitment to ISO accreditation, and its focus on people and training, is commendable. During the Covid pandemic, garages remained open and extra staff employed, to help keep fleets operational. Its opening hours were extended to match the requirements of essential workers. Judges also noted its strong SMR offering with mobile servicing and body repairs.”
David Myers, CEO of Rivus, was thrilled to have won the Fleet Supplier of the Year Award, straight off the back of winning the Award in 2021, saying: “The last few years have been very challenging for everyone and our continued growth and success is down to the skills, knowledge, hard work and commitment of our amazing colleagues across our business.
“We were up against some stiff competition in the Fleet Supplier category this year, and to win this Award two years running is rare. We are passionate about putting our colleagues and customers at the heart of everything we do and this Award is a clear confirmation that we’re doing a great job! We are investing heavily into our technology, people, and integrating the Rivus Fleet and Pullman Fleet operations into one stronger, united brand.”
This latest news follows the announcement earlier in the year of the integration of Rivus Fleet Solutions and Pullman Fleet Solutions into a single organisation, now known as Rivus.
David Myers adds: “Both Rivus and Pullman are already trusted by some of the UK’s largest and most essential fleets so by bringing the two operations together, we are making us even stronger by combining our LCV and HGV fleet knowledge and expertise into one place. We aim to be at the forefront of fleet management with a clear strategy of making it easier for people to do business with us. 2022 is going to be a very exciting year for Rivus!”
The event was held at a ceremony at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on March 16th and on the night over £9,000 was donated by guests in support of the evening’s chosen charity, Marie Curie UK.