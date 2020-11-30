Headline News

Zenzic announces five winners of £500,000 funding to help UK self-driving start-ups

Monday, November 30, 2020 - 07:29
No Comments
1,008 Views
Autonomous Vehicles, Driverless, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Zenzic

Zenzic, the organisation dedicated to accelerating the self-driving revolution in the UK, has announced the five winners of its CAM Scale-Up programme. The unique scheme aims to give UK-based, innovative self-driving technology SMEs and start-ups the opportunity to test and develop their products through the world-leading CAM Testbed UK, a unique testing ecosystem created to aid the development of connected transport and self-driving vehicle technologies.

ZenzicThe Zenzic CAM Scale-Up programme is supported by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), and delivered in partnership with Plug and Play. It will give the winning SMEs valuable time and support to validate safety and security elements of their product. The programme offers a unique opportunity to test their products in realistic environments across the various CAM Testbed UK facilities allowing them to deliver better connected and self-driving technology solutions to market faster.

Announced at Zenzic and Plug & Play’s Innovation Day, the five winning start-ups will gain access to a shared pot of £500,000 in grant funding, as well as world-class technical and business assistance.

The five winning SMEs are:

  • Angoka: Angoka provides hardware-based solutions for managing the cybersecurity risks inherent in machine-to-machine communication networks used for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities and Critical Infrastructure.
  • Beam Connectivity: Beam Connectivity helps unlock the value in the data generated by vehicle fleets. Their Connected Vehicle as a Service (CVaaS) is a robust platform connecting vehicles, cloud, IT infrastructure and mobile apps.
  • Eatron Technologies: Eatron Technologies is an intelligent Software products and solutions company specialising in Electric and Autonomous vehicles.
  • Helix Technologies: Helix Technologies is developing a range of compact, high-performance, dielectric-loaded ceramic antennas for use in a wide range of demanding telecommunications and navigation applications.
  • RoboK: Cambridge-based start-up RoboK is developing cost-effective 3D sensing software solutions for low-power embedded computing platforms.

The winners will also be entered into Plug and Play’s extensive and impressive global ecosystem for the duration of the programme, which means:

  • Regular check-ins and mentorship from Plug and Play experts, providing feedback and goals and objectives
  • Ongoing links to corporate and venture capital across mobility hubs in Europe, Silicon Valley, China, Japan and Detroit
  • Opportunity to present at the relevant Plug and Play Summits in Silicon Valley and other international offices with the aim of generating inward investment.

Daniel Ruiz, CEO of Zenzic, said: “We were incredibly impressed with the level of quality showcased by all the companies who were shortlisted, and we sincerely thank them for entering. The five exciting companies who are being enrolled in the Zenzic CAM Scale-Up programme deserve particular congratulations for what they have achieved so far and for the huge strides forward they are taking. The UK has a strong track record delivering trusted, world-class solutions across safety assurance, cyber security, simulation, and certification. All these capabilities are vital to support the safe roll out of CAM services over the next 10 years, as per the UK Connected and Automated Mobility Roadmap to 2030. The Zenzic CAM Scale-Up programme will enable the winning SMEs, who are already working in these sectors, to deliver their innovative products to market much faster. The opportunity to safeguard and support new UK capabilities is now all the more important as the country seeks to accelerate growth out of the sharp economic downturn.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

IVECO S-WAY

IVECO S-WAY backed by 2-year standard connect...

Nov 30, 2020No Comments

To celebrate the arrival of the IVECO S-WAY in right-hand drive, IVECO UK is offering IVECO ON connectivity with a comprehensive and adaptive, connected repair and flexible

eVito

Pricing & specificatio...

Offered in a choice of two lengths, and two

Nov 30, 2020
MobilityBUDGET

Fleet Logistics launches ne...

Fleet Logistics has launched its first mobility solution, MobilityBUDGET,

Nov 30, 2020
Blue Light Aware

GEM with recently updated B...

The recently-updated Blue Light Aware resource is at the

Nov 30, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Dash Cams and the law: What yo...

    If you have a Dash

    Jan 23, 201916,206 Views
    COVID-19

    UK truck drivers rise to the C...

    With measures to counter the

    Apr 03, 202015,978 Views

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV awar...

    The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has

    Jan 28, 201915,786 Views

    Van sales driven by online sho...

    Online shopping and van-driving businesses

    Apr 30, 201915,666 Views

    Ocado Launches £3m Investment...

    Today, online supermarket Ocado opened

    Jan 08, 201915,498 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing