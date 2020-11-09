Headline News

Oxford trial brings autonomous vehicles ‘one step closer’

Monday, November 9, 2020 - 09:02
No Comments
1,056 Views
Autonomous Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Project Endeavour, Secondary News

Project Endeavour – a Government-backed research project – reached a ‘key milestone’ recently when the first live trials of its autonomous vehicle fleet got underway in Oxford.

Project EndeavourA fleet of six Ford Mondeos, equipped with software capable of Level 4 autonomous driving, is completing a nine-mile round trip from Oxford Parkway station to Oxford’s main train station.

Trials are being run at all times of day and night, to expose the autonomous vehicles to a range of traffic scenarios – from morning commutes to school runs, and a range of weather conditions.

Transport Research Laboratory (TRL), which has recently joined the Project Endeavour consortium, says the trial brings the deployment of commercial autonomous vehicles in the UK ‘one step closer’.

Project Endeavour will run until autumn 2021 with live tests in London, Oxford and one other UK city. The trials will set out to demonstrate autonomous driving in a variety of urban and city environments and develop ‘engagement models’ to help local authorities and communities prepare for the future launch of autonomous vehicles.

Launched in September 2019, Project Endeavour brought together Oxbotica, a global leader in autonomous software, the ‘urban innovators’ DG Cities and Immense, a leading transport simulation company.

The consortium, part-funded by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK, is using a combination of advanced simulations and on-road demonstrations to help accelerate and scale the deployment and adoption of autonomous vehicles.

Ahead of the public trials, three new consortium partners were unveiled: the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL), the British Standards Institution (BSI) and Oxfordshire County Council.

The new partners will focus on the development of a new safety assurance assessment scheme, in a bid to ‘inspire trust and define a consistent approach to safety that will enable future deployments to happen efficiently without slowing down the rate of innovation’.

Camilla Fowler, head of automation at TRL, said: “Trials of Level 4 vehicles are an important milestone, keeping the UK at the head of the field in bringing the benefits of this technology into mainstream use.

“These exciting trials…will open up new opportunities for many more research demonstrations across the UK, which are the forerunners to the full-scale public trials so eagerly awaited.”

Laura Peacock, innovation hub manager at Oxfordshire County Council, said: “Oxfordshire County Council’s Innovation Hub has been at the forefront of autonomous mobility for the last four years.

“The progress that has been made in the connected autonomous vehicle (CAV) ecosystem is huge, moving from simulation, trials in isolated environments and now to the first live on-road public trials in Oxford.

“We are working with partners to create a systematic approach for other local authorities to engage and interact with CAV trials in their regions, which brings us much closer to CAV deployments becoming a reality to bring benefit to our communities and UK PLC.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

GDL: ‘the only evidenced approach to signif...

Nov 09, 2020No Comments

A highly respected road safety academic has strongly criticised the ongoing Transport Committee young driver inquiry, describing it as ‘not an impartial review’. Dr Neale Kinnear, who

Mobilleo

KINTO chooses Mobilleo to d...

KINTO UK has chosen Fleetondemand’s Mobilleo Mobility as a

Nov 09, 2020
Bridge Strikes

New ‘most-bashed bridge i...

With the Black Friday and Christmas rush around the

Nov 09, 2020
driver audit

Licence Check launches Driv...

Driver risk and licence checking specialist, Licence Check, has

Nov 09, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201933,744 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201933,354 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201922,806 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201820,718 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201920,670 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing