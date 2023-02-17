VodaFone
Headline News

Autonomous Vehicles

ServCity

Nissan-backed ServCity project accelerates future autonomous mobility

Friday, February 17, 2023 - 10:38
No Comments
1,590 Views
Autonomous Vehicles, CAV, Connected Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

ServCity, a consortium project backed by Nissan and supported by the UK Government has reached its conclusion, deploying advanced autonomous drive technology in complex urban environments in London, integrated with the city’s infrastructure.

Autonomous car being tested on London roadsFollowing three years of research and more than 1,600 autonomous test miles driven, Nissan has worked alongside consortium partners to develop a blueprint which will help UK cities incorporate advanced autonomous vehicle technologies with city infrastructure. The project also explored how cities could deliver a “Robotaxi” style service in the future for the benefit of city residents and commuters.

Built upon a 100% electric Nissan LEAF, the ServCity connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) has successfully completed increasingly challenging validation trials on the roads of London, connected to the Smart Mobility Living Lab (SMLL) in Greenwich. ServCity was able to leverage the full capabilities SMLL which used its network of roadside sensors and a data processing suite to create a futuristic co-operative infrastructure environment, sending new sources of data to the CAV to improve its situational awareness. The infrastructure can detect an object which is not within line or sight of the vehicle (e.g. around a corner or in the distance) and inform the vehicle so that it can manoeuvre to ensure smooth traffic flow, such as changing lane.

This project, as with all the previous CAV development projects backed by UK Government funding, is an important means of giving people the confidence that CAVs are safe to introduce on UK roads as well as having a demonstrable benefit to society. To that end, the finale of the project comprises a series of demonstrations to stakeholders where guests can experience first-hand, advanced autonomous drive technologies integrated with CAV-ready infrastructure on the streets of Greenwich.

David Moss, Senior Vice President, Region Research & Development for Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania) said: “We are extremely proud to be a part of the ServCity project and our 100% electric Nissan LEAF has proven to be the ideal test vehicle. Through our Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term vision, we are committed to supporting greater access to safe and exciting research projects such as ServCity are vital to the evolution of technology.

“Through our world-class R&D base in Cranfield in the UK, Nissan is continuously innovating to bring cutting-edge, purpose-driven technologies that benefit our customers. ServCity’s achievements contribute to our efforts to usher in a future where we hope to see zero fatalities on the road while providing customers with the added comfort and convenience that come from advanced autonomous drive technologies.”

Autonomous car negotiating trafficServCity is jointly funded by the UK government and consortium partners, the government’s £100m Intelligent Mobility fund administered by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and delivered by the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK. Over three years, six partners – Nissan, Connected Places Catapult, TRL, Hitachi Europe, the University of Nottingham and SBD Automotive – have been collaborating to develop a blueprint that will guide OEMs, transport providers and city planners to get ‘CAV-ready’ in the UK’s cities.

Autonomous drive technology is key pillar within Nissan Ambition 2030, a long-term vision which will see the company strive to create a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

Robert Bateman, Manager, Nissan Technical Centre Europe and Nissan Project Manager for ServCity said: “Not only has Nissan provided the 100% electric Nissan LEAF as a test vehicle, our talented group of engineers have also contributed to the research and development of cutting-edge autonomous drive technology for use within the project. This has enabled the development of a test vehicle that is able to autonomously navigate the busy streets of London alongside other road users – both stationery and moving – while connected with city infrastructure.

“With more than 115 people involved and almost 16,000 working days clocked up across the consortia during the lifetime of the project, ServCity represents an important step towards future deployment of autonomous mobility.”

Transport Minister Jesse Norman said: “The Government has invested £7million in this project to be at the forefront of innovation. Since then ServCity has proven key to answer the practical questions of how to integrate self-driving vehicles into cities for the public good.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

HGV market posts another year of growth

Feb 17, 2023No Comments

UK new heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations rose by 9.6% to 40,716 units in 2022, according to new figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers

How to optimise fleet opera...

Fleet downtime can have a huge impact on transport

Feb 17, 2023
Caroline Green, chief executive at Pallet-Track

Research reveals women aged...

New research from Pallet-Track has revealed that young women

Feb 16, 2023
WATT eCV1 UNVEILED

WATT eCV1 unveiled: the ele...

Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC), a pioneer in the

Feb 16, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks teams up ...

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks teams up with

    Feb 08, 20235,538 Views

    eSprinter: the most versatile ...

    With greater efficiency, range and

    Feb 10, 20235,466 Views

    Stewarts of Tayside freshen up...

    Fresh produce supplier Stewarts of

    Feb 14, 20235,304 Views

    Sparshatt Truck & Van dri...

    Sparshatt Truck & Van Ltd,

    Feb 09, 20235,082 Views

    Green Biofuels launches Irelan...

    Leading UK biofuel supplier Green

    Feb 13, 20235,004 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022118,362 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202278,672 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202240,344 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202238,850 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202222,074 Views
    Recent Blogs
    ServCity

    Nissan-backed ServCity project...

    ServCity, a consortium project backed

    Feb 17, 2023

    Eleanora Hristova

    Eleanora Hristova, content producer for

    Feb 17, 2023

    HGV market posts another year ...

    UK new heavy goods vehicle

    Feb 17, 2023

    How to optimise fleet operatio...

    Fleet downtime can have a

    Feb 17, 2023
    Caroline Green, chief executive at Pallet-Track

    Research reveals women aged 20...

    New research from Pallet-Track has

    Feb 16, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing